It wasn’t the best season the William Blount football team could have hoped for, but it was a season. And it was a season that ended on a high note for the Govs on Friday.
William Blount dominated Lenoir City, 35-6, at Mike White Field never trailing and capping off the odd 2020 season with a strong victory.
“We’ve gotten to play our 10 games,” William Blount coach Phillip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “We feel very blessed and fortunate because we didn’t think we’d get to play at all to start with. Tonight was the last football game of the year for us since we didn’t make the playoffs ...
“Our reward tonight was to finish on a winning note, get our fourth win, and we’re going to end the season that way.”
The Govs (4-6) started out slow, getting close to the end zone on their first two drives, but failing to score on both. A missed 36-yard field goal ended the first drive, and an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line finished the second. A 29-yard punt return touchdown by Ashton Auker pushed William Blount to a 7-0 lead.
Miscues continued for both teams in the second quarter; at one point, a Lenoir City interception was followed by one thrown by William Blount. The Govs also missed another field goal, this one a 32-yarder.
While the Panthers couldn’t find any success to pair with their mistakes the Governors did. Clemmer connected with Auker on a 9-yard touchdown pass, with a missed extra point, and later hit Job Matossian on a 5-yard scoring toss.
This time, Matossian’s extra point split the uprights, and William Blount took a 20-0 lead into halftime.
The Panthers stopped William Blount’s Bryston Williams short at Lenoir City’s 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal early in the second half. But the Govs defense responded, scoring a safety by tackling Lenoir City’s punter in the end zone to go up 22-0.
Matthew Clemmer, Trey’s brother and William Blount’s backup quarterback, took the reigns of the offense during the third quarter, capping off a drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Auker, extending the Governor lead.
William Blount didn’t surrender a point until the fourth quarter as Lenoir City broke the goose egg on a 29-yard run.
The Govs got an odd play appropriate for this season when Matthew Clemmer’s goal-line pass was deflected off the hands of Codie Drake but fell into the grasp of Brandon Keeble for William Blount’s final score.
Shadowens was particularly proud of his team’s defense, which limited Lenoir City to 119 net yards. The Panthers had negative rushing yards going in the half and tallied 61 yards on 44 carries by the final whistle.
”I thought our defense played phenomenal throughout the game ... I thought our defense was obviously the difference tonight,” Shadowens said. “We kept them in their territory, had a short field all night on offense. Just a really good defensive performance.”
He was also enthusiastic about Trey Clemmer, who ended his storied William Blount career. The senior retires as the school’s all-time leading passer and was honored at halftime.
“I think that puts him around 6,000 yards for his career in three-and-a-half years of starting,” Shadowens said. “I think says a lot about (him). He’s been very durable, kind of stayed with us and battled. He’s battled and done everything we could to win games. Led us to the playoffs last year. Just done a lot of good things.
“Hate to see him go. We’ve got little brother (Matthew Clemmer) coming up behind him and another little brother after that. He kind of led the way for his brothers and also led the way for our football team over the last three years.”
For Trey Clemmer, the win was a fitting way to end his career: leading the Govs to a win in not the best of circumstances, but certainly not the worst.
”It’s an opportunity that not a lot of people get,” Trey Clemmer said. “The circumstances aren’t the best. We didn’t go to the playoffs and do what we want. But to get to end on a win after four years here at this school, I love this school, I love all the people. To get to go out on a win and on a good note and a good feeling is a great thing.
”I’m excited to see what they do in the future.”
