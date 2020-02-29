OAK RIDGE — To William Blount coach Kevin Windle, the Governors didn’t exactly lose Saturday night’s Region 2-AAA quarterfinal game against Oak Ridge.
They just ran out of time.
William Blount rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game in the final minute. The Govs had a chance to tie the score from behind the arc in the final 10 seconds, but both shots bounced off the rim as the clock wound down to zero.
Oak Ridge held on for a 70-67 victory at home, extending its winning streak to five and ending William Blount’s season.
“We don’t have any die in us. We’re going to keep fighting,” Windle said. “We had a lot of team effort. We overcame a lot. We made some mistakes but, overall, we played a very inspired basketball.”
Oak Ridge (25-4) — the District 3-AAA champion — extended its lead to 64-52 early in the final frame before the Govs got to work chipping away at the gap.
William Blount (19-15) trailed by nine in the final minute when Marshall Cooper gave the team a spark with a 3-pointer to cut Oak Ridge’s lead to 70-64.
The Govs’ chances still seemed slim, but Windle said not to the Govs. Cameron George gave them a shot when he made a steal on Oak Ridge’s following possession. He capitalized with a 3-pointer from the corner to put William Blount within three points with 20 seconds remaining.
“There was nobody that didn’t believe,” Windle said. “You could see it in the guys’ eyes. They all believed we were going to win that game. That’s why it is so hard when the final buzzer sounded and you’re behind on the scoreboard.”
William Blount fouled the Wildcats with 15.9 seconds left to put them at the foul line for a one-and-one. They missed the first, and the Govs grabbed the rebound and an opportunity to extend the game.
Unfortunately for the Govs, their 3’s stopped falling.
“Either one of those go down, I feel like we win in overtime,” Windle said. “We just had that focus, and we showed that tonight. We just came up a little bit short.”
William Blount trailed Oak Ridge 20-11 after the first quarter before outscoring the Wildcats 21-17 in the second to enter halftime down 37-32. The Govs ended that frame with an 8-2 run that cut the deficit from 11 to five.
The Wildcats got their lead back up to double figures when they hit a 3-pointer to pull ahead 52-42 with a minute and a half left in the third quarter. William Blount responded with a pair of 3-pointers — again, courtesy of George and Cooper — to cut the deficit to four.
It was a short-lived momentum swing as the Wildcats scored on their following possession before intercepting William Blount’s inbounds and capitalizing with another quick basket for a 56-48 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“We knew it would be a challenge, but we weren’t scared of the challenge at all,” Windle said. “We believed that we could win. Not many people outside of our team did, and that’s fine with us.”
George led William Blount with 17 points while Trey Clemmer (16 points) and Cooper (10 points) joined him in double figures.
The Govs have come a long way from the beginning of the season after losing all but three varsity players — two of which didn’t see playing time.
William Blount’s region tournament appearance is its second in three years, which Windle said bodes well for the future of the program.
“We lost 90% of most every stat off of last year’s team,” Windle said. “For this team to grow and come together and mature as basketball players and as young men, I’m just so proud of them.”
