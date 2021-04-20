Bearden batters showed why third base is called the hot corner, but Savannah Classon was more than up to the task.
The junior third baseman set the tone for a perfect defensive outing, robbing Bearden of at least two early extra-base hits. The William Blount offense produced hits from seven spots in the lineup, led by two doubles and three RBIs from Olivia Kelly.
Aided by five Bearden defensive errors, William Blount (15-8, 9-2 District 4-AAA) pulled out to a quick early lead and held on while giving valuable playing time to underclass players, coming away with a 10-5 win Tuesday evening.
“This year, I’ve been trying to work on fielding a lot more, because in the past I mainly focused on hitting a lot,” Classon said. “I think it’s definitely paying off. As a team, we were pretty solid in the field tonight.”
After putting down the Lady Bulldogs in order, William Blount countered by batting around, with four runs on five hits and two errors, to take the early lead.
Chloe Russell started the 11-hit outing with a one-out triple, roping a liner down the third-base line, in the approximate area of Classon’s superb grabs. The first of two doubles from Olivia Kelly opened scoring, then Classon plated Kelly with a hard grounder skipping past the Lady Bulldog shortstop. The first of two fielding errors of the frame and a single from Maddie Turner gave starting pitcher Anna Pugh a 4-0 cushion.
Pugh allowed one run on two hits in the second inning, but the Lady Governors responded with three more runs on just two hits. Two runs scored on fielding errors and a bobbled ball at the plate before singles from Maggie Garland and Erin Simerly put runners on the corners. Turner notched her second RBI with a grounder and William Blount was up 7-1 after two innings.
Classon made another strong play in the Bearden third, extending over the fence in front of the Lady Govs dugout to snare a foul popup.
Turner also made several tough defensive plays, including racing behind Classon to snare a sharp grounder and firing home to nail a Bearden runner, then charging and throwing a rocket to put out a slow infield dribbler to end the second frame, allowing Bearden just one run on two hits and a walk.
The Lady Governors expanded the lead to 10-1 with three more runs in the third. After two walks, Kelly banged out her second double with a long fly to the left-field wall. Classon advanced Kelly to third and Garland picked up her first RBI on her second hit of the game.
Pugh worked three innings, giving up just one run on two hits and a walk while issuing just one walk.
Rayane Hamilton, like Pugh just a sophomore, earned the save covering the last four innings. Pitching with almost exclusively underclass players behind her, Hamilton scattered six hits and allowed four runs but the younger players made all the defensive plays required to keep Bearden from threatening further.
“We have some games where we haven’t hit our best and our defense has taken care of us, and vice-versa,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “To have them all together today I think was really important.
“(Pugh) has come in at the back end of games several times this year, but for her to open and give us such a solid effort, giving us fly balls and ground balls and allowing our defense to work, she was effective. Overall, I’m really happy with our effort on the defense.”
Leatherwood substituted heavily from the fourth inning, with the entire order filled with younger players in the last three at-bats. The replacements didn’t do much offensively but kept the defensive effort intact to close out the win.
“(Younger player) can’t learn the mentality and how to play under pressure until you give them that opportunity,” Leatherwood said. “I want to make sure they are prepped when their number is called.”
William Blount travels to Powell today then returns to District 4-AAA play at Farragut on Thursday.
