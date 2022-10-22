The William Blount offense had its highest point production of the year Friday night, but the Governors fell to previously winless Hardin Valley largely due to a porous defense.
The Hawks came into the game averaging just over nine points per game but cruised to a 42-25 victory. Only one scoring drive was due to a short field set up by a turnover. The shortest drive of the night for Hardin Valley, coming in the third quarter after one of two interceptions, covered 55 yards.
The engine of the Hardin Valley offense was tailback Tayvon Morelan, who amassed 226 yards on 22 carries. Morelan retired for the night after two carries early in the fourth quarter.
A large portion of Morelan’s yardage came after contact. His most common runs were off-tackle and several times he was hit near the line of scrimmage but eluded the first tackler then bounced outside for excess yardage.
William Blount kept things close early and trailed 21-13 at the half, but Morelan broke the game open with two long runs on the first two Hawk possessions of the third quarter. A 54-yard touchdown scamper opened scoring in the half after the Governors went three-and-out with a short punt, and after an interception Morelan ripped off a 51-yard gain to set up another quick score.
The second most effective play fed off of Morelan’s success as well. The Hawks ran an inside reverse three times for big yardage. Morelan took the handoff and veered wide, then handed off to a slotback going opposite from the William Blount pursuit for 63 of the total Hardin Valley 317 rushing yards.
The success with the run game allowed Hardin Valley the luxury of passing only five times. Quarterback Hayden Bryant hit four of those throws for 37 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown reception set up by a fake handoff to Morelan.
The Hawks also played a cleaner game than the Govs. Hardin Valley had no turnovers versus two for the Governors. William Blount was assessed nine penalties for 66 yards while Hardin Valley had five infractions for 40 yards.
One of the smallest schools in Class 6A football, William Blount has one of the smallest rosters, with just 52 players — and that number includes several players currently injured. With only seven seniors and 16 juniors, many key players go both ways, which is also not common in Class 6A football.
William Blount (0-9) has one more shot at claiming a victory this season when it travels Friday to face Region 1-6A opponent Morristown East. The Hurricanes are 3-6 (1-3) but average over 25 points per game.
Morristown East is giving up over 30 points per game. Governor quarterback Brett Cortez and receivers including Eli Walker and Garrett Clark need assistance from a rushing attack that so far has been anemic. The Governors gained 317 total yards against Hardin Valley but managed only 113 yards rushing on 29 carries. A good amount of that yardage came on scrambles by quarterback Brett Cortez, who finished with 78 yards on 16 carries.
