Kevin Windle isn’t just proud of his lineup because of its talent. He’s just as pleased with its selflessness.
Following William Blount’s 74-30 win over Eagleton on Saturday, the Governors’ coach noted the team-first mentality of some of the roster’s top players.
“Bryson (Stewart) is a very talented player,” Windle told The Daily Times. “Bryson and Braden (Mayfield) and Trevor (Scarlett) and Ryder (Jones) are all very talented players. They do a really good job of sharing the basketball, not worrying about who gets points.”
Although none of them were worried about it, each of those players scored well for William Blount (3-0) against Eagleton (1-2). Stewart led with 18 points, while Scarlett and Jones each had nine and Mayfield tallied eight. Jaxon Dabrowski and Cole Hendrickson both scored nine, too.
It was the first of two wins on the day for William Blount, which later downed Sequoyah, 75-50. In that game, which featured the Govs’ full roster, Caden Windle led with 18 points.
Against Eagleton, William Blount did a lot of its damage from beyond the arc, draining 10 threes. Three of those 3-pointers came from Scarlett; he hit all of them during a first half in which the Govs took a 37-13 advantage.
During William Blount’s 27-point third quarter, Stewart contributed 10 points. With just over four minutes remaining in the period, he followed up a steal by slamming in a dunk, then completing the and-one play with a made free throw.
“Bryson Stewart, he played extremely well,” Windle said. “I was very proud of all of our guys. They played well.”
Gio Hypolite-Jean led Eagleton with 10 points, followed by Willard King with eight.
“Playing William Blount, even though it was a limited William Blount squad, is good for us,” Eagleton coach Scott West said, “as long as we don’t take a look at the score and just kind of look at what the process is of getting better.
“We’re not making shots. Kevin does a great job with his guys, and they space the floor so well and shoot it so well. We’re not shooting it really well right now, and we’ll get better. There were some signs in the first half that I thought we looked like we were ready to compete, and then things kind of didn’t go the way we wanted, but all of that just comes down to experience and keep on playing. There are some things going in the right direction. We’ll keep them positive and keep them chugging along.”
“Obviously, Coach West does a great job,” Windle added. “(Eagleton is) very young and they’re going to improve. He’s going to get that program right. They’ve got some quality players there, some really good guys.
The gameplan for both William Blount and Eagleton in the Lady Govs’ 58-15 win was to gain valuable experience for their younger players, experience that would enhance their roster capabilities down the road.
“It’s one of those things where the young kids hopefully got some experience early in the game that kind of gave them a chance to make some mistakes and us coaching them through it, that kind of stuff,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Coach Britton’s going to do a good job over there at Eagleton. Good guy, stand up guy. He knows the game.
“It was one of those games where it allowed us to get some of our younger kids in and get them some game experience because we’ve got to find a couple kids who can play in the varsity games, help us out.”
One young player who shined for William Blount (3-0) was freshman Katelyn Husband, who tallied 15 points by mixing her abilities in the post with midrange shooting.
“(Husband) has some perimeter skills,” Kallenberg said. “She shoots the ball well.”
The Lady Govs started strong, scoring 25 points in the first quarter and taking a 34-9 lead into halftime. It was their first of two wins; they defeated Sequoyah afterward, 63-49, with Darnell scoring 19 points.
Hannah Wiget led Eagleton (0-2) with six points. Each of the Lady Royals’ other scorers, Ashleigh Morgan, Alivya Brabson and Averie Lindsey, all scored three.
“Hannah Wiget has just been our rock so far,” Eagleton coach Ian Britton said. “Really doing a great job. I don’t know if she always shows up in the stat line, but it is a calming force for us. She really tries to get us where we need to be and help everybody out.
“Alivya Brabson today, getting her shots, being a scorer for us thus far. I think everybody’s improving across the board. We’re getting a few players back who’ve been hurt, things like that. So it’s progress.”
Four of Eagleton’s five field goals came on 3-pointers, a positive sign for a team looking to come into its own as it develops its roster.
“We’re starting to catch up to everybody else just with the speed of the game,” Britton said. “A lot of these girls haven’t played a whole lot, so getting used to each other. It’s a little different than when you played in middle school or played in rec or things like that. So it’s adjusting to that.
“I’ve got girls who want to be here, play hard, and we’re getting better every game. That’s all I can ask for.”
