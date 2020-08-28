William Blount resigned itself to taking a forfeit victory over Morristown West after seemingly exhausting all of its options in an effort to find a Week 2 opponent.
That is until Oliver Springs called Wednesday evening while William Blount was in the middle of practice. The Governors had already started preparing for their Region 2-6A opener against Ooltewah the following week, but that changed in a matter of minutes.
Instead of winning its first game of the season without ever having to strap on their helmets and pads, William Blount accomplished the feat the old-fashioned way with a 40-6 drubbing of Oliver Springs on Friday at Mike White Field.
“The best word to describe the last week would be unpredictable,” senior quarterback Trey Clemmer told The Daily Times. “It was just about adjusting to things on the fly and dealing with adversity, and I think we did a really good job with that this week.”
The second week of the season was an adverse situation for William Blount (1-1) before the season even kicked off. The Governors were originally scheduled to play Morristown West, but Hamblen County postponed the start of its season until Sept. 14 after several Morristown West players tested positive for COVID-19.
A similar outbreak at Karns presented an opportunity for William Blount to face Knoxville Halls as a replacement opponent, but an error in testing allowed Karns to get back on the field and left William Blount without an opponent yet again.
The Governors called more than 10 schools, including setting up a potential rematch with Maryville before TSSAA shut it down because of the potential Maryville would play 11 regular season games, before announcing Wednesday morning that it would take the forfeit win over Morristown West.
Oliver Springs completed the saga later that day, and William Blount spent the next two days preparing for an opponent it never expected.
“You just have to do what you do,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “It’s really strange when you don’t get to prepare. I watched video all Wednesday night and came back on Thursday, a day that is usually a walkthrough, and started inserting the game plan.
“If you’re installing game plan on Thursday, my general rule is that you did a bad job on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but this was obviously different.”
The lack of preparation explained a poor first offensive possession from the Governors, going three-and-out while losing 20 yards, but it did not affect them for long.
Clemmer tossed three touchdowns on William Blount’s next three possessions, the first two going to sophomore wide receiver Ashton Auker while the third was hauled in by senior Isaiah Norman. Senior Zach Gardner made it four straight scoring drives with a 6-yard touchdown run that sent the Governors into halftime with a 27-0 lead.
“(That first drive) was probably just realizing that we were actually playing a game,” Clemmer said. “We got it rolling after that, that’s for sure.”
Oliver Springs (0-2) scored on its opening possession of the second half, but William Blount answered with a score of its own — a 23-yard touchdown pass from Clemmer to junior wide receiver and kicker Job Matossian.
Clemmer completed 13 of his 21 attempts for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Auker led the Governors in receiving with five catches for 70 yards and also intercepted a Zack Elliott pass in the second quarter.
After a wild week of scheduling, the Governors rebounded from a blowout loss to Maryville and built some momentum. Now, they can go back to preparing for a pivotal road bout with Ooltewah.
“We definitely wanted to play because you didn’t want to have that taste in your mouth for two weeks after the Maryville game,” Shadowens said. “It was really important to get some positive energy. I’ll be honest, my kids were champs in how they prepared and I was very pleased because they came out ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.