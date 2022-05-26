MURFREESBORO — William Blount double partners John Macon and Bayler Cupp’s historic run was thrown off course before their opening match in the Class AA state tennis doubles tournament Thursday.
Due to inclement weather in Murfreesboro, their first-round match against Station Camp duo Carter Ramthun and Chase Etheredge was moved to the indoor facility at Middle Tennessee State University’s Adams Tennis Complex and the match format they’ve been accustomed to all season was altered for the sake of time, shortening from three sets to one eight-game match.
Macon and Cupp struggled with the adjustment, and Ramthun and Etheredge managed to use a hot start to win the match, 8-3, and hand the William Blount pair their first loss of the season. They entered the contest as winners of their previous 24 matches.
“The change and everything kind of hurt us today,” Macon told The Daily Times. “Usually, change doesn’t affect us, but before our matches, we usually get to warm up for 30 minutes and granted, (Station Camp) had the same conditions. I was also a little nervous. I’ve never really been nervous before a match until today. I felt it whenever I lost that first point. It was just nerve-racking and disappointing.”
While both Ramthun and Etheredge dealt with the same changes both Macon and Cupp went through, Cupp said the match came down to who adjusted to it better. In this case, it was Ramthun and Etheredge, who jumped out to a tone-setting 3-0 lead early, a lot of which had to do with their strategy.
“I was mad about it, but I mean, we’ve got to play the way (the TSSAA) says,” Cupp said. “(Ramthun and Etheredge) dealt with it too, they just did it better than us.”
“(Ramthun and Etheredge) just had a good strategy coming in,” Macon added. “They were probably like a foot off the net the entire time. It’s hard to play that because you’ve got to really time it.”
Macon and Cupp, along with William Blount coach Wendy Petty, found out about the format change when they arrived at the facility that morning. It was originally slated for a 10 a.m. ET start on the outdoor courts, but with the state of the weather outside, all of the state tournament double matches were moved indoors and the match against Ramthun and Etheredge ended up being pushed back to after 10:30 a.m.
“I think (the change in format had an affect),” Petty said. “You come in thinking you’re going to play two of three sets and you get here this morning and they tell you you’re going to be playing an eight-game set. You have the mentality of what you’re going to play and then you have to change that mentality. It is different. It was the same for everybody and I don’t think that that’s the only reason (we lost).”
The loss did little to undo what Macon and Cupp accomplished for the William Blount tennis program. Not only did they pull off an impressive undefeated regular season, the two became the first boys players to reach the state tournament.
“This was a first for boys doubles,” Petty said. “This is their first loss for the season. They’ve played great all season. They should still hold their head up high because they’ve had a great season as a team and as individuals. They’ll learn and we’ll come back next year.”
With Macon and Cupp’s senior season still ahead of them, both players say the loss will serve as the experience and motivation needed to not only return to Murfreesboro next season, but extend their stay there.
“We know what to expect, that’s for us,” Macon said. “The journey was great. This is what I’ve been looking forward to this entire year. I’m still a little disappointed, but it’s been fun.”
“It was a good run,” Cupp added. “We have to take away all of the positives that we’ve had. I mean, nobody from the boys team from William Blount has ever made it this far. To get here was awesome. Obviously, we want to go further but I think that’s a positive take away from all of this. We’ll be ready next year.”
