William Blount head football coach Philip Shadowens consistently preaches to his players about the importance of focusing on what they can control. It’s been a constant of his 27 years as a coach. He admitted Wednesday that he’s often had to remind himself of that adage this fall.
It’s been a season of uncertainty for all teams, especially for the Governors. Shadowens had to reschedule William Blount’s Week 2 matchup twice because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic. He finalized the game against Oliver Springs — an eventual 40-6 William Blount victory — during Wednesday’s practice, 48 hours before kickoff.
“I’ve never had that happen in the 300-something games I have coached,” Shadowens told the Daily Times. “Football coaches in general are very meticulous schedulers and planners. Coaches have had to change their mindset a little bit, knowing that at any point, any day, any announcement from some organization that everything may change.
“Kids can adapt to anything. I think it may be as hard on the coaches, because you don’t know how much you can plan and then you have to quickly change your plan from day to day at times.”
Shadowens is thrilled with how his players have navigated this season’s obstacles and believes the Governors (1-1, 0-1 Region 2-6A) are ready for the next challenge that awaits them Friday in a region showdown at Ooltewah.
“It’s not so much about Ooltewah,” Shadowens said. “Obviously, we have a game plan for them. But it’s about us getting better fundamentally. It’s been the most unusual year, but at the end of the day when you get to play between the lines, football is football.”
The Governors entered this fall with high expectations after ending an 11-year playoff drought last year. They can take a step toward reaching the postseason back-to-back years for the first time since 2006-07 with a victory over the Owls.
To accomplish that goal, William Blount will have to move the football against a stingy Ooltewah defense. The Owls held David Crockett to 235 yards during their 14-12 season opening win. In their 31-7 loss to Red Bank, they held the Lions to 4 yards per play, despite surrendering a 61-yard touchdown pass and an 80-yard touchdown run. The good news for the Governors is that their quarterback Trey Clemmer is capable of generating big plays.
William Blount’s defense, meanwhile, will have to slow down Owl quarterback Fisher Perry, who has accounted for 71% of Ooltewah’s offensive production this season. Perry typically operates out of the shotgun, but the Owls are creative with this formation. Sometimes, they use a blocking tight end. Other times, they have five receivers and an empty backfield. They like to bring receivers in motion before the snap.
“They are young, and are still trying to figure things about their football team,” Shadowens said. “The things we know is that they are going to be extremely athletic. They are a well coached team, and they want to run the football but they are going to run it from different formations. … They have a quarterback who was a receiver until last year and he’s a dynamic athlete. He really makes them go.”
Shadowens is confident his players will embrace the challenge. After all, the Governors have been preparing to the Owls for five days instead of just two.
“It should be a great ball game,” Shadowens said. “Our kids are working hard and ready to go.”
