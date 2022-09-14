During the second half of William Blount’s Battle of the Bell loss to Heritage last week, Governors coach Robert Reeves saw something from his team. It was something he already knew it could do, but hadn’t done enough through four games.
The Govs produced several positive offensive drives, scoring two touchdowns on a 3-yard run by T.J. Pierce and a 39-yard breakaway carry by Darius Brooks, respectively. Though William Blount still couldn’t close the gap in the 38-20 loss, it did enough in that second half to impress.
“I think probably the biggest change for us was offensively, we moved the ball, but we’re capable of doing that,” Reeves told The Daily Times. “I told the kids it’s just a matter of executing the fine details correctly of what we’re trying to, and they saw that if you do that, then you can move the ball.
“Of course, there were some opportunities in the second half you missed. We went back and watched film, and our kids saw that. I think we made some big progress there.”
That’s the kind of progress William Blount (0-4, 0-1 Region 1-6A) hopes to build on Friday, when it hosts region foe Science Hill (2-2, 1-0) on Mike White Field.
The Hilltoppers dropped a close game to Powell last week, 31-24, but won two of their first three matchups this season, besting Elizabethton, 17-7, and drubbing West Ridge, 49-7. Their other loss was a 48-6 decision to Anderson County in Week 2.
“They are big and physical,” Reeves said. “I think they’re probably the second-best team we’ve played from film that I’ve seen. They have the speed of Clinton and they’ve got the size of Jefferson County, so they’re going to be a tough matchup. Our game plan doesn’t change a whole lot depending on who we play. It doesn’t really change. We’re still going to have to run the ball and try to control the clock so that we put ourselves in a position to be successful.
“Going into this week, those are the things we’ve seen. They do have an aggressive defense, so there’s going to be some times we can take advantage of that, hopefully, without their aggressiveness getting the best of us.”
William Blount’s second region bout will represent the midway point of Reeves’ first regular season at the helm of the program. Though the Govs have yet to record their first win, they’ve shown flashes of progress, with the passing game developing under junior quarterback Brett Cortez and defensive leaders like Pierce, also a standout linebacker, making a difference on that side of the ball.
Almost five games in, Reeves said his team is also doing the right things off the field, which he’s proud of, same as he was when the Govs showed growth in that second half against Heritage.
“On the field, I’ve seen us grow,” Reeves said. “We are a young team, people that know our program know that. I’ve seen a lot of kids have to grow up quickly, as you know, that can be difficult at times. I’m proud that the kids don’t complain, they work hard at practice. So those are big positives for me because those are core program builders. You’ve got to get that right, and then over time, we’ll see that thing start to turn the other way.
“We’re excited about it. Youth is a good and a bad thing; bad in the fact that you’re going to have some mistakes, but good in that they’re going to learn those things and get better as the season goes along and as the years go along.”
