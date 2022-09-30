BLOUNTVILLE — Both teams played under the same steady and heavy rains, but the torrents clearly favored the style of host West Ridge on Friday night.
The Wolves featured a grinding running game out of the veer-option to wear down William Blount, primarily dependent on the pass, for a 42-14 win.
“(West Ridge) was physical, they get after you,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves told The Daily Times. “I told our guys that, honestly, that’s who I want us to be.”
William Blount (0-7, 0-3 Region 1-6A) started off with a fumbled snap on the first play from scrimmage, which led to West Ridge (3-3, 1-2) driving 50 yards, all on the ground, to grab an early lead.
The Governors responded with a 64-yard scoring drive capped by Brett Cortez hitting a wide-open Tyler Ellis along the sidelines for a 19-yard score.
The Governors rolled the dice early with an onside kick to set up another drive, but after converting one fourth-down play, a sack and two incomplete passes ended the chance for an early lead.
West Ridge then ramped up its running game with a 12-play, 71-yard drive to pull ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter.
While the Wolves continued to grind out first downs, the Governors suffered from a lack of a running attack and several dropped passes. William Blount failed to score until the final seconds while the relentless West Ridge rushing attack put the game into mercy-rule status early in the fourth quarter.
“We missed on some big offensive opportunities,” Reeves said. “We had two first-down passes that went right through our hands, we’ve got to catch those. And we had drives stall out. We had opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize.”
Behind the running of tailback Kaleb McClain and quarterback Trey Frazier, the option-oriented West Ridge offense amassed 21 first downs and 498 total offensive yards, with 390 of those by the rush. McClain finished with 175 yards on 25 carries, with much of his damage done after contact, either eluding or dragging tacklers for bonus yardage.
Frazier, a sophomore, ended with four completions in six attempts for 108 yards and rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries.
The Governors were down just 21-7, still within striking distance, after the Wolves had scored shortly before halftime.
Frazier doused any dreams on the first snap from scrimmage in the third quarter, taking an option keeper and outlasting the final defender for a 68-yard touchdown rush and 28-7 lead.
“That’s why I like the option,” Reeves said. “One guy doesn’t do his job or one guy maybe gets in a little too tight and takes the dive, and the quarterback’s out the back side.”
With just over eight minutes to play, West Ridge took advantage of another short field after a short Governors punt and went 48 yards with a final rushing score, the second from wideout Cale Bryant, to start a running clock.
The Governors kept fighting and went on an impressive 10-play, 80-yard drive. Long passes from Cortez to Eli Walker and Garrett Clark combined with three Cortez scrambles moved the ball to the 3-yard line where T.J. Pierce punched in the final touchdown and Brady Plemons converted his second PAT kick for the final 42-14 lead.
“It was a battle in there,” Reeves said. “We were in a really good game for about two quarters, but then a couple of slip-ups and it just got away from us.”
William Blount heads to the Tri-Cities area again after fall break to take on Region 1-6A leaders Dobyns-Bennett on Oct. 14.
