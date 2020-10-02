ELIZABETHTON — William Blount walked into Citizens Bank Stadium with the memory of a poor fourth-quarter performance that cost it a victory against Elizabethton last season fresh on its mind.
The Governors left wishing they could forget every minute of the meeting between the two programs Friday after a 56-8 loss to the Fighting Cyclones.
“That was probably the worst performance I’ve ever seen in my coaching career,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “I don’t really know why because we had a great week of practice and the kids worked hard.
“We never got off the bus, and we might as well have stayed on it. There’s no pretty way to put it. It was just an embarrassing effort on our part.”
Elizabethton (6-0) received the opening kickoff and started its decimation of William Blount (3-4) with a six-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 52-yard pitch-and-catch from junior quarterback Bryson Rollins to senior wide receiver Troy Parker Hughes to set up the first of three first-half rushing scores for Rollins.
The Governors picked up a first down on their first play from scrimmage, but senior quarterback Trey Clemmer was sacked on the next play and then threw two straight incompletions to force a punt.
It would be more of the same for the remainder of the first half.
Elizabethton scored a touchdown on each of its six offensive possessions before halftime while William Blount crossed midfield twice in the six times its offense took the field — and failed to cross the Elizabethton 40-yard line at all.
The Governors ran 23 plays in the first half for 57 yards. Three of their six possessions ended with a turnover — a fumble and two interceptions to Hughes, the first of which was returned 60 yards for a touchdown.
“You can’t compete against anybody that has any quality team at all when you turn the ball over,” Shadowens said. “… There’s nothing really positive to say except it’s over and we need to move on to the next one.”
The Fighting Cyclones logged 317 total yards before halftime. Rollins was responsible for six of their seven offensive scores, finding pay dirt four times with his legs and hitting Hughes and Braden Holly for a pair of passing touchdowns.
Rollins completed 10 of his 12 passes for 166 yards and added 97 yards on 16 carries. Hughes hauled in four of those completions for 109 yards, pushing his season total to 798 through six games.
“Their go-to kid is (Hughes), so it’s a fine line figuring out exactly what you want to do because you have to roll your coverage to him,” Shadowens said. “We thought we could tackle their quarterback, but we just got blocked, never got off blocks and didn’t even attempt to tackle anybody all night long.”
Sophomore quarterback Matthew Clemmer orchestrated the Governors’ only touchdown drive, hitting sophomore wide receiver Ashton Auker for 60 yards to set up a 3-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Zach Gardner in the fourth quarter.
It was the only bright spot in an otherwise dreadful performance that sends William Blount into its bye week searching for answers before facing region foes Bradley Central and Cleveland, likely needing to win both to reach the postseason for a second consecutive season.
“That made me feel sick watching that effort,” Shadowens said. “Our kids have battled all year long, but tonight we just didn’t show up.”
