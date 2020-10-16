Bradley Central dominated the stat sheet, but William Blount kept the decision in doubt deep into the second half before the Bears prevailed with a 38-28 decision Friday Mike White Field in a Region 2-6A contest.
In a year full of adversity, William Blount (3-5, 1-4 Region 2-6A) faced an abundance of it this week preparing for the matchup without its head coach Philip Shadowens, who coached Friday from the WB press box.
“I thought they played hard, exceptionally hard,” Shadowens said. “I’m really proud of what we were able to do preparation wise, I wasn’t here all week long because of quarantine and thought our kids played exceptionally hard and our coaches worked hard for the plan and I was very proud of the effort. Unfortunately, we gave up too much field position at times and we couldn’t make the plays to stop them at the end.”
William Blount started the game strong, returning the opening kick to Bradley Central’s 48-yard line. It was the first of three kick returns that the Govs returned to Bradley Central territory. WB was able to capitalize on the strong field position twice with touchdowns including the opening drive.
Bryston Williams capped off the opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown run on third-and-5.
The strong returns were crucial for a Governor team that struggled to put long drives together.
“It was really big,” Shadowens said. “It kept us in the game, our return game really kept us in it.”
Bradley Central (6-2, 4-1) responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Aidan McCleary to Kannon Hall. It was the first of three straight scores for the Bears as they built a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter. WB needed an answer and got it from a long pass play.
Clemmer found Ashton Auker for eight yards on a third down completion before Auker collided with a pair of defenders, breaking both tackles and taking it for a 51-yard touchdown.
Bradley Central would add a field goal before the half to extend its lead to 24-14. The Bears received the kick to start the second half and immediately established the run. Bradley Central leaned on its run game in the first half, running it 26 times to 13 passes. But the Bears took it to another notch in the second half, running it 26 times to just six passes.
One of those passes came on the Bears first drive of the second half.
McCleary found Karter Howard inside the 15-yard line but Howard fumbled and William Blount recovered.
Bradley Central got within the Govs’ 30-yard line on its next drive, but once again William Blount’s defense bowed up, this time getting an interception from Auker. It was a bend-not-break night for WB allowing four trips within its 30-yard line that resulted in no points for Bradley Central.
“Our defense had some big stops to start the second half, we just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Shadowens said.
William Blount could only keep the Bears’ offense at bay for so long. On their last drive of the quarter, running back Javon Burke scored his second touchdown. Burke tallied 256 yards on 30 carries using his speed and shiftiness.
“He’s done that against everyone he’s played against,” Shadowens said. “He’s elusive. He’s very elusive and a special back for them. He’s just hard to tackle.”
Bradley Central outgained William Blount, 161-6, in the third quarter and led by 17, but a long kick return gave the Govs a short field and they capitalized, this time on a Clemmer 2-yard sneak.
William Blount’s defense would keep the comeback bid alive, sacking and stripping McCleary on third down, giving the Govs another short field that set up a 28-yard fade from Clemmer to Job Matossian.
William Blount almost got the play it needed on the drives first play, stripping Burke for a fumble only to see the Bears recover. Two plays later, McCleary created space for Burke by scrambling before finding his running back for 18 yards. William Blount’s defense wouldn’t be able to keep Bradley Central out of the end zone again, as McCleary put the game away with a quarterback sneak.
William Blount will return to action next week when it travels to Cleveland to take on the Blue Raiders.
