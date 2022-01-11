Offensively, the William Blount boys basketball team turned in a performance Tuesday worthy of both ending an 18-year losing streak and a District 4-4A win.
Success on the perimeter has been a staple for the Govs all season and their most outing against Bearden inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium was no exception as they connected on 14 3-pointers behind standout performances from Matthew Clemmer and Caden Windle.
The Bulldogs, though, answered nearly every basket with one of their own as they pulled away in the final minutes to down William Blount, 73-62.
“Everytime we would be there (Bearden) would make a big shot,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “Sometimes that’s them, because they’re a good team but sometimes that’s things that we can fix like lack of communication, somebody in the wrong position, giving up offensive boards, something like that.
“So there’s fixable moments out there. Execution on offense was good but not great. We’ll get better as the season goes on.”
The Govs (14-5, 2-1 District 4-4A) entered the meeting having lost 38 straight games to Bearden dating back to 2004 and were in mind to snap that skid after an impressive start to their 2021-22 campaign.
The Bulldogs (13-5, 1-1 District 4-4A) struck first, taking a 12-2 lead in the opening minutes before William Blount came storming back on a 9-2 run that included scores from Cole Gibson, Grady Robertson and Riley Everett to tie it up at 14-14 late in the first quarter.
That theme remained throughout the first half as Bearden used a number of runs to put the Govs in a hole that they were then able to shoot their way out of. It happened again in the early going of the second quarter when the Bulldogs opened up the period on a 8-0 run to force William Blount into a timeout.
Out of that break, Clemmer knocked down the first of five 3-pointers, then added another on the Govs' next offensive possession to turn an eight-point deficit into a 24-20 game just before halftime.
Bearden appeared to snatch momentum back with a Elijah Bredwood steal and dunk on the other end, but he was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim which sent Windle to the free-throw line, resulting in two points, and Gibson put the stamp on the strong close to the half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Govs into halftime down 31-30.
Clutch three-point shooting, particularly in the first half, is what allowed William Blount to hang around throughout.
“We’re a very good shooting team,” Windle said. “That’s what we’re going to do. Fourteen (made 3-pointers), that’s good for us to shoot that many. That’s what the makeup of our team is.”
The Govs took their first lead in the third quarter with a Windle layup, but they were unable to lead again, despite strong shooting.
Another Clemmer 3-pointer late in the third pulled William Blount back within one, but Bearden quickly answered, then used a run to go up 10 with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter and eventually put it away at the charity stripe.
“This is a resilient team,” Windle said. “We’ll bounce back. There’s nobody I’d go to war with more than these guys right here. We’ll be ready for the next game (vs Hardin Valley on Friday at 7:30 p.m.). We’ve got two days to prepare. That’s our job as coaches to prepare. These guys are gritty players. We’re a team that has a culture of grit and family and toughness. We’re going to be there at the end.”
Bearden 68, Lady Govs 42: From where Jason Kallenberg stood on the sideline of Bill Wallace Court on Tuesday night, his William Blount girls basketball team’s struggles against Bearden didn’t stem from an effort problem.
In fact, the Lady Govs head coach was pleased with the overall response from his team after coming off a loss to rival Heritage on Saturday, but the Lady Bulldogs, one of the top basketball programs in the state, were just too much.
Led by Avery Tredwell’s game-high 29 points, Bearden offered a tough match up for William Blount in a 68-42 District 4-4A loss at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“(Bearden is) good,” Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “Obviously they’ve got five college kids on the floor. A lot of size, very skilled. I challenged our kids yesterday. We didn’t practice yesterday. We watched the film from the Heritage game and I challenged them.
“I was pleased with some stuff I saw tonight. I finally saw some kids try to be a little bit tougher and do some things they’ve been coached to do, but like a lot of teams, unless you’ve got some kids like (Bearden has) across the board, you’ve got to play perfect and that’s hard to do. I’m pleased with our effort tonight.”
The Lady Govs (12-8, 0-3 District 4-4A) were paced by Chloe Russell and McKenna Myers, who scored 14 and 11 points, respectively. Both players connected on three 3-pointers each, but William Blount couldn’t overcome a dominating start from Bearden (15-3, 2-0 District 4-4A).
The Lady Bulldogs took advantage of a number of early Lady Govs turnovers to build a 19-5 lead in the first quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Russell and Myers to open the second quarter afforded William Blount some momentum and cut its deficit down to eight.
Those scores from the Lady Govs’ duo were the last time they would be down single digits as Bearden found answers with Tredwell inside and Emily Gonzalez on the outside with three 3-pointers.
Had it been any other team than Bearden on the floor with William Blount on Tuesday, the game plan and approach could have been good enough to win, according to Kallenberg, and it’s those types of performances he hopes to see in the future as the Lady Govs look to turn a corner after a winless start to district play.
“I definitely think that with teams that are closer to what we are, I definitely think that (winning a game with the way we played tonight) would be a possibility. The effort that we played with, more so on a consistent basis tonight, you can live with and build off of those things. We didn’t do those things Saturday. So, you know, you hope that kind of pushes you forward.”
Outside of Myers and Russell’s performances, among the players that Kallenberg saw answer his challenge from Monday’s film session were a pair of freshmen and a senior that made the most of their minutes off of the bench.
“We had two freshmen in there,” Kallenberg said. “Haylee Dunmoyer I thought did a good job with her minutes in there and doing some things that we asked her to do. Emma McCarter, who’s a senior but hasn’t had a whole lot of floor time, did some good things tonight on the defensive end. Faith Cooper, her statline doesn’t show it but she was a little bit more physical than she’s been.
“Those are some kids that moving forward we’ve got to kind of have to progress in the district.”
The Lady Govs will look to transition their improvement at home on Friday in another district clash against Hardin Valley at 6 p.m.
