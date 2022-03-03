It turns out that the William Blount and Farragut boys basketball teams will finish their game, which was stopped due to an altercation on Tuesday. In a somewhat unorthodox fashion, the TSSAA handed out an updated ruling Thursday afternoon that allows the game to be completed today (Friday, March 4).
A day after it ruled that both teams would be eliminated from the region tournament, among other penalties, the TSSAA reversed course, granting an appeal from Farragut and issuing a new ruling via letters issued to each school.
With the new ruling, it allowed the schools to choose one of three scenarios: play out the remainder of the game with players who weren’t ejected, mutually agree to declare Farragut the winner since it was ahead when play stopped or have William Blount forfeit the game to Farragut.
William Blount will travel back to Farragut to finish the remaining 98 seconds today with Farragut leading 63-50.
Because so many players were ejected, it will be either a 3-on-2 or 3-on-3 game, depending on whether the TSSAA grants an open appeal regarding another Farragut player, William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp told The Daily Times. The Governors are the team currently with three players.
The TSSAA didn’t overturn any of William Blount’s ejection appeals for on-court players, Cupp said, but he’s thankful the organization made an effort and considered the situation.
“They didn’t get it right, but they got it more right,” Cupp said.
The team that wins will be able to add players who aren’t considered ejected to their roster for the region championship game against Bearden, Cupp said.
No spectators will be allowed at Friday’s game.
Just as it had the day before, the TSSAA addressed the new letters, from executive director Bernard Childress, to the principal of each school.
“The Farragut High School administration appealed the officials’ decision to call the game based on a misapplication of the rule,” Childress said in the letters. “After reviewing all of the information available to the TSSAA state office, this appeal is granted. The game should have continued with the players available to each team, provided it was in a safe environment.”
Due to rules in the TSSAA bylaws, players who were ejected Tuesday must still serve two-game suspensions, and the $250 fine issued to each school still remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.