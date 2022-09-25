A winless William Blount is clearly struggling this season, but first-year coach Robert Reeves knows the real goals are long-term.
“The reality of the situation is, we’re building,” Reeves told The Daily Times. “It’s obvious to anybody that’s watching our team.”
Two issues of concern are apparent from a quick study of the roster. The Governors list only 52 players, quite small for Class 6A schools. Only seven are seniors, with the largest class being 25 sophomores.
A focus is on weight training, with Reeves joking that he wants his players in the weight room every day of the week, including game day.
“We have to get to where we can run the ball, that has been an issue for a few years, and we’ve got to find a way to get through that,” Reeves said. “It’s mainly going to start in the weight room. It might not show now, but it will show in a couple of years. The guys know we’re serious about that.”
In Friday’s 43-6 loss to Sevier County, both teams ran bubble screens frequently but the results were glaringly different. The Smoky Bears receiving corps did a good job of blocking downfield to give the receiver open space in the flat. WB did not.
“We’ve got to own our blocking on the edges,” Reeves said. “When we throw a bubble pass, the outside receiver has to maintain that block to give our guy a chance to make a play. We just didn’t do that.”
Roster distribution by position is also heavily skewed, as there are 35 backs and only 17 linemen. Nine of those linemen are sophomores or freshmen. The lack of depth and experience means that many Govs, especially on the front, play both ways which is much rarer at larger schools.
“The backup to our right tackle is 14 years old in 6A football” Reeves said. “I’m never going to put a player in harm’s way. If they are not ready, they are not going to play. We have to manage that as best we can.”
William Blount does have some good building blocks for the future. In its one scoring drive late in the second quarter, most of the yardage came through the air with Brett Cortez connecting with fellow junior Landen Rich. The longest play of the evening was a 43-yard pass from Cortez to another junior, Holden Garrett.
Freshman Ayden Kline has had good moments at running back and sophomore Darius Brooks is gaining valuable experience as well. Junior punter Nathan Flores averaged 34 yards per kick to help offset the limited offensive movement.
Reeves consistently praises his players for their efforts, and players still show optimism for the remaining schedule this season.
“All I see right now is just playoffs,” Cortez said. “We’ve got good region games coming up, starting next week. If we win it, we can still get in the playoffs and that’s all I’m looking at.”
In the Region 1-6A, the Governors, West Ridge and Morristown East are currently winless. The team that fares best down the final stretch will likely claim the fourth and final playoff spot.
William Blount travels to West Ridge on Friday and concludes its season at Mo.East on Oct. 28. Earning a playoff spot with victories in those two contests would definitely give the Governors something else to build on.
