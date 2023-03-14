William Blount was not thrilled with the nine walks it issued in its season-opening loss to Knoxville Central on Monday.
Kendall Brewer made it a point to correct that flaw in his first start of the season. The senior right-hander tossed six scoreless innings without issuing a free base, allowing five hits while striking out eight on 81 pitches (57 strikes) to lead William Blount to a 3-2 victory over South-Doyle on Tuesday at Heritage High School in the Playing for a Cure Tournament.
“Kendall has thrown a lot of varsity innings, so we knew going in that he was our clear No. 2 guy, and he threw like it today,” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “Threw a lot of strikes, and early in the season when pitchers are on a short count, for him to give us six innings in 80 pitches, that was phenomenal.”
William Blount (1-1) needed every bit of Brewer’s pin-point command to pick up its first win of the season with its offense still trying to find its footing.
The Govs (1-1) did score three runs in the first two innings against the Cherokees (0-2), but did so via two walks, a hit by pitch and a sacrifice fly in the first and a double by sophomore right fielder Davis Nyitrai, a hit by pitch, a RBI groundout and an error that brought home a run in the second.
William Blount totaled two hits over its final four offensive frames.
“It’s encouraging because any time you can score, you take it,” Young said. “You don’t apologize for teams walking you and taking extra bases, but you do want to see some more hits offensively. We didn’t have a big hit. We had a couple of guys in scoring position (in the fifth and sixth innings), and if we split a gap somewhere, we could have busted that thing open a little bit.
“Hopefully that will come as the season goes along and the weather warms a little bit.”
William Blount could do itself a favor by cutting down on its swing-and-misses.
The Govs struck out 11 times in 27 at-bats against Knoxville Central and added 8 punchouts in 22 at-bats versus South-Doyle.
“An individual selfless mindset is what it has to be,” Young said. “We’re living in an era where they turn the TV on and they see home runs and strikeouts. We have to get them to realize that in high school baseball if you put the ball in play and make their team catch it, throw it and catch it, more times than not they’re going to mess it up.
“For us individually, we just have to get up there and take some pride in not wanting to strikeout. It should be a little bit of an embarrassment when you walk back to the dugout after a strikeout, and until we get there, I’m afraid our strikeouts will continue to be high.”
South-Doyle’s ability to put the ball in play almost led to a seventh-inning comeback.
Noah Irwin led off the frame with single and advanced to second after Holden Lowe reached on an error by William Blount freshman third baseman Mark Sackermann.
Back-to-back singles from Tyler Ansell and Brayden Carr trimmed the Govs’ advantage to 3-2, but junior right-hander Hunter Stewart, who relieved Brewer to start the frame, struck out Kaleb Davis and got Eli Waldrop and Jared Beal to line out and fly out, respectively, to close it out.
“We need Hunter,” Young said. “Hunter has the potential to be good for us on the mound. Early on, he’s had some command issues, but he threw strikes in that seventh inning. We continue to preach that we have defense out there. If they hit all over the place, we’ll live with that, but we don’t want to walk them.
“I’m very proud of him for keeping his composure and getting out of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.