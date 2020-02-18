KNOXVILLE — Momentum swung back and forth for the duration of Tuesday night’s first-round game between Heritage and William Blount in the District 4-AAA Tournament.
William Blount got a surge of it when it needed it most against their cross-county rival and rallied for a 51-43 win at Bearden High School.
“We know them so well, and they know us as well, so there are not very many surprises,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “The difference will be who makes more plays down the stretch.”
With 11 lead changes over the course of three and a half quarters, No. 6-seeded William Blount (18-12) pulled ahead for good with 11 unanswered points for its seventh-straight win against the No. 7-seeded Mountaineers (6-22).
William Blount will play Knoxville West (11-15) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bearden, and the winner will advance to the semifinals and punch its ticket to the region tournament.
“Great effort, great senior leadership — the only negative thing about tonight was that we didn’t win,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “You can play to your potential, play hard, but the name of the game is putting the ball in the hole.”
The Mountaineers entered the fourth quarter ahead 26-24 before Tate Daniels opened the final frame with 3-pointer for Heritage. Both teams had struggled to find offensive production until that point.
The Govs found their shooting touch just in time.
Trailing 31-26 with under six minutes remaining, William Blount kicked off a 20-4 run starting with a Cole Gibson 3-pointer. It was the Govs’ second 3 of the game and their first of five during that stretch.
Cameron George and Tanner Prats each hit a pair from behind the arc before Gibson gave William Blount its largest lead of the game, 46-35, with one minute, 30 seconds left.
“It started on the defensive end,” Gibson said. “We got a lot of stops and started getting some easy buckets. We wanted to get out and play how we’re used to playing. I think everyone was fed up. We didn’t want to end our season like that.”
Heritage’s Jacob Powell cut the deficit to six points with a pair of free throws in the final 50 seconds, but the Govs went 5-for-6 from the foul line down the stretch to keep the Mountaineers at bay.
A sophomore, Gibson led William Blount with 21 points. Joining him in double figures for the Govs was George (15 points) and Prats (11 points).
Daniels scored a team-high 18 points for Heritage while Jacob Powell contributed 13. Both are seniors.
“Give them credit. Tate Daniels and Jacob Powell are two very good players,” Windle said. “They’re as good as anybody in our league, so we were fortunate tonight.”
The Mountaineers held William Blount scoreless for the opening four and a half minutes, and they entered the second quarter with a 7-6 edge before William Blount took a 16-15 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was even more back and forth, with Heritage and William Blount exchanging leads seven times before the Mountaineers ended it ahead by two.
With four minutes left, George gave William Blount its first lead of the quarter with a 3-pointer. Daniels responded with a layup to tie the score 35-35. The Mountaineers looked poised to grab back momentum when they forced a turnover on William Blount’s following possession, but they couldn’t capitalize.
Prats made them pay with back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Govs never trailed again.
“Their kids played hard, but I think the constant pressure finally took its toll on them in the fourth quarter,” Windle said. “What really separated us was we just happened to make more shots down the stretch.”
William Blount swept Heritage by scores of 72-66 and 54-40 during the regular season. The Mountaineers haven’t defeated William Blount in more than three years — not since downing the Govs 80-64 on Jan. 27, 2017.
William Blount fell to West twice during the regular season, but by close margins. The Rebels defeated the Govs 59-52 and 49-46.
“I’m so proud of our guys for laying it all on the line tonight,” Windle said. “We’re hoping that we can bring good effort (against West) and make it to the region tournament.”
