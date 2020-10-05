A couple weeks ago, William Blount volleyball coach Kendra Swafford sat her team down for a serious talk.
The Lady Governors — up until that point — had struggled to find their footing. Swafford told them she was at a loss for how to rectify the problem.
“She was like, ‘I don’t know what else I can do,’ and we were like, ‘It’s us,’” William Blount senior Linsey Stiles said. “’We have to pick it up as a team.’”
That accountability seemed to change the trajectory of William Blount’s season. The Lady Governors looked sharp in the final three sets against Hardin Valley on Monday night in the first round of the District 3-AAA tournament at South-Doyle.
No. 4 Hardin Valley defeated No. 5 William Blount, 25-12, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22. Despite the loss, the Lady Govs (10-13, 2-5) proved they are most certainly not a team that should be overlooked.
William Blount will play the loser of the district quarterfinal between No. 2-seed Heritage and No. 3-seed Farragut at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night in an elimination game.
“It’s just going to depend on who shows up,” Swafford said. “If we show up and play like we did the second through the fourth set, we’ll be great.”
Hardin Valley came out strong against William Blount on Monday. It was an emotional night for the Hawks (15-11, 4-3), in particular. They lost a member of their team, Elise Kersch, who passed away early that morning. Many of the Lady Govs knew Kersh through K2 volleyball as well.
“They just had a loss in their community,” Stiles said. “They came out — they were pushing really hard — and we wanted to match that.”
The Hawks cruised past William Blount in the first set before the Lady Govs found their spark. Trailing 18-17, Gracie Love fielded a hard hit by Hardin Valley with a diving save before Abby Cross finished the job with a kill to tie the score.
The set continued to go back and forth from there. The Lady Govs and Hawks tied things up three more times before Hardin Valley closed the set with three unanswered points for a 2-0 lead.
“We kind of came in with low energy, so that’s when we really started picking it up,” Swafford said. “We started communicating more and having our energy back.”
William Blount certainly didn’t let the deficit faze them. After all, the Lady Govs managed to upset Hardin Valley, 3-2, in the tournament last season. They also battled the Hawks to five sets last month just after Swafford confronted her team, which had lost more than half of its games at that point.
“We really do fight for everything, and we really do work together,” Stiles said. “We just have to start doing that sooner.”
The Lady Govs never trailed in the second set, which they won by a decisive 11-point margin. Love scored the winning point with a set over the net into open court, where the Hawks couldn’t quite get to it.
Hardin Valley finished business in the fourth set — another competitive one that involved nine points at which the score was tied.
For the match, Love recorded a team-high nine kills while Laney Priest had eight for the Lady Govs. Cross led William Blount in assists with 30 to go along with her 19 digs. Stiles had a team-high 23 digs while Stiles and Cross each served eight points apiece.
Playing Hardin Valley close isn’t the only reason for optimism for William Blount. In last week’s Blount County tournament, the Lady Govs came up just short against top-seeded Maryville, which won, 25-23, 25-21.
“I just told them, ‘Keep your head up, keep fighting hard,’” Swafford said. “We’ve really started peaking. I’d rather peak at the end than the beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.