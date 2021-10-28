The William Blount Fishing program is still in its infancy, but in two of the three years it’s been around, four anglers have already put it on the map.
Back in late April, then-seniors Bryson Sims and John Holloway qualified for the Tennessee Bass Federation National Championship with a first place finish at the TBF State Championship on Chickamauga Lake, becoming the first team from Blount County to qualify for the national championship.
Last Saturday, on that same lake, the fishing tandem of freshman Austin Gredig and sophomore Hunter Stewart made even more history for the program by winning the U.S. Army High School Major League Fishing Open Tournament in Dayton.
The win qualified both fishers for the MLF National Championship on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama in June 2022.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” William Blount fishing coach Thomas Gredig told The Daily Times. “It’s a very big win. It’s not an easy tournament to win. You know, Major League Fishing is a big organization. Those open tournaments are open to teams all across the country. Teams come from as far as Texas, so you’ve got a lot of competition, so it’s a big accomplishment.”
Gredig and Stewart competed against teams from all over the country, including Texas, Illinois, California, Florida and Virginia.
Their catch of five fish weighed in at 12-pounds, 5-ounces topped the leaderboard at the end of the day to clinch their spot in the national championship, overcoming the elements on the water early.
“They have determination,” Gredig said. “A lot of times in the morning when it’s real cold (like it was Saturday morning) on the lake, it’s usually your fingers that get cold the most. I believe them kind of pushing through that cold, early-morning weather and catching three of the five fish that they caught was important. We practiced a couple of days down there (on Chickamauga Lake). They’re just good anglers. They cast all day and some kids throw in the trees but they fished good and clean.
“They stayed out of the trees. They worked together very well and they communicated. They stayed determined and I think that might be what set them apart.”
The competition that awaits them in Alabama this summer will be another test for the two anglers and the William Blount program overall, but having the experience of going up against a large field from different parts of the country is one Gredig believes will pay off.
“I think (competing in the MLF tournament) was a big deal because the biggest thing you need in fishing is confidence,” Gredig said. “If you don’t have the confidence that you can go out there and compete with those other kids, then they lose focus out there. I think it was a big deal as far as confidence goes. The national championship, it’s not open to everybody. It’s only winners and qualifiers. The only people that’s going to be there are the only people that have won just like we have. It’s going to be a hard one.”
Regardless of what happens then, Gredig can’t say enough about what his anglers have already accomplished, especially in such a short amount of time.
Those accomplishments haven’t gone unnoticed outside of Blount County, either.
“For them to do this in such a short amount of time, you know, we had a tough practice down there that week,” Gredig said. “Just to keep them focused, it’s amazing. It does a lot for our program. It brings in national attention. You have people all across the nation watching and you have college coaches looking in. We’re very proud of them. They’re very excited about it. That advanced them to the national championship. To do this in such a short time is nothing short of amazing. They did a good job.”
