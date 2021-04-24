Bryson Sims and John Holloway admitted that they were both nervous before their weigh-in on April 3.
The two William Blount seniors didn’t have any issues catching fish at Chickamauga Lake during the Tennessee Bass Federation state championship; they just weren’t sure whether their catches were good enough to secure a berth in the national championship. They also couldn’t help but notice that the team in front of them in the weigh-in line had two large bass. It didn’t help their anxiety.
“I had my fingers crossed for (them),” William Blount fishing coach Thomas Gredig told The Daily Times.
Ultimately, they had nothing to fear. Sims and Holloway’s four fish combined to weigh 10 pounds, 2 ounces, which placed second in the tournament. Their nerves immediately transformed into joy — and for good reason. They had just made history, becoming the first high school team from Blount County to qualify for the TBF National Championship, which will be held July 3 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.
Gredig enjoyed watching Holloway and Sims celebrate their achievement that day. But it wasn’t the first time this season he’s watched his fishermen experience success. On March 27, Carson Holbert and Chase Johnson finished fifth in the Bass Pro Shop Norris Lake Tournament. Bryson Hatcher and Harylen Nelson took 11th place that same day at the “Battle of Chick” on Chickamauga Lake, reeling in a 5.48 pound largemouth bass.
“I’m proud of every last one of them,” Gredig said of his anglers. “Some of them may think, ‘Oh, I didn’t win the tournament. He isn’t going to be proud of me.’ But when you have fished for 20 years, you realize that you aren’t going to win them all. This isn’t a sport where you are going to go undefeated. You aren’t going to go out and have a season where you win every tournament. These boys did really well and made nationals. That’s setting history. It’s the first time that’s ever been done here anyway.”
Gredig wanted children in Blount County to have opportunities to compete in fishing tournaments, so he asked William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp in 2019 if he could launch a fishing team. In the last two years, the team has grown from 32 members to 52. Members range from children 8 years old to seniors in high school. Gredig said that people can join the fishing team by sending a message to the team’s Facebook page. In addition to competing in tournaments, the William Blount team will also host intra-squad tournaments to help parents and students improve in the sport.
Gredig believes that fishing helps build character, saying that the experience teaches high-school students patience and discipline.
“I would say it’s the hardest sport there is to participate in,” Gredig said. “If you participate in basketball, you can work on your jump shot. If you do baseball, you can work on your swing. But a lot of the time you can’t predict what a wild fish does. I think it is the most challenging sport there is. It will humble you really fast. You will make nationals one week and then catch zero fish the next week. It’s tough.”
Gredig observed that fishermen also have to learn how to fish in unpredictable weather. Holbert and Johnson learned that lesson during The Bass Pro Shops Norris Lake Tournament, when it began to hail and lightning while the duo was on the lake.
That didn’t stop Johnson from reeling in a 5.21-pound bass that won the “Short Redmond Fords” big bass reward.
“Every kind of weather you could think of was hitting us,” Johnson said of the catch. “I was jumping up and down afterwards. I was pretty excited. I had never finished that high (at a tournament) or caught any bass like that before. This was my first year fishing competitively. … It was pretty cool.”
Gredig is hoping that all the recent success gives his fishermen opportunities to earn college scholarships. Both Holloway and Sims are interested in fishing at the college level; Gredig has sent their results to several different colleges.
He noted that a strong performance at the TBF National championship will help the duo attract college interest.
“There are a lot of people trying to fish (in college), just like any other sport,” Gredig said. “(Sims and Holloway) just gotta keep grinding. They have had some good finishes. … If they finish in the top three at the national tournament or any of these big tournaments, there’s a good chance colleges will notice them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.