William Blount announced Friday that it will play Knoxville Halls in Week 2 of the high school football season after both teams had their opponents halt participation amid COVID-19 concerns.
The Governors were originally scheduled to host Morristown West next week, but Hamblen County school superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry postponed fall sports in the county until Sept. 4 after several Morristown West players tested positive for the virus in mid-August.
Knoxville Halls was slated to play Karns, which cancelled its first two games of the season Thursday. No reason for the cancellation was given.
The Red Devils opened last season with a five-game winning streak and finished the regular season with a 7-3 record. They lost to Daniel Boone in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
