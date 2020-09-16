The William Blount football team has struggled at stopping the run as of late.
That’s not going to get any easier in Friday night’s Region 2-6A matchup against McMinn County (3-0), which boasts one of the top running backs in the region in Jalen Hunt.
“McMinn is a very talented team,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “They have a quarterback who is also a talented runner as well, so it’s a good combination with their tail back and quarterback. It’s going to be a challenge for us to try and contain them.”
The Governors (2-2, 0-2) have allowed 600 rushing yards in their last two games combined against Heritage and Ooltewah. They overcame that against the Mountaineers when a last-minute touchdown propelled them to a 29-22 victory in the Battle of the Bell, but they surrendered too many big plays to Ooltewah en route to a 38-21 loss in Week 3.
A Western Carolina commit, Hunt rushed for more than 300 yards and a touchdown last week against Ooltewah in the Cherokees’ 56-14 victory. He rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019, and William Blount wasn’t spared from that production in their last matchup.
Last season against the Governors, Hunt rushed for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in McMinn County’s 42-17 win.
McMinn County’s sophomore quarterback Jayden Miller is also dangerous with the ball. The sophomore had 150 rushing yards of his own against Ooltewah last week along with four total touchdowns — three of which were rushing.
“Obviously, they have a really big, physical offensive line, so we want to make them grind it out,” Shadowens said. “We need to limit their big plays. Their big plays need to be 10 or 12-yard runs. We can’t miss assignment and give up the 50, 60 and 70-yard runs, which they’ve been creating all year long.”
McMinn County is also balanced on defense, as was on display in their shutout wins over McMinn Central and Sequoyah in their first two games of the season.
William Blount enjoys an array of playmakers in skilled positions. Quarterback Trey Clemmer will be key in determining the Governors’ success, as they like to move the ball through the air.
Last week against Heritage, Clemmer completed 24 of his 43 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He has averaged more than 250 passing yards and three touchdowns in his last three games.
“Offensively, we want to be as balanced as we can be,” Shadowens said. “We want to spread it out. We have a lot of weapons at the receiver position so we’re going to continue to take advantage of those matchups. But if they soften the box, we also feel confident that our run game can create some plays for us. ...
“You also have to win the turnover battle. We’ve got to create some turnovers, and we certainly we can’t give the ball to them and give them extra possessions.”
Shadowens said making sure the team is refocused a week removed from an intense win over cross-county and region rival Heritage will also be important for the Govs.
“You have to handle winning the same way as if you lost a game,” Shadowens said. “You have to move onto the next one. This is a big game for us. (It could) put us back even in the region and get us in position to do some things we want to do later in the year.”
