William Blount’s players know their history.
The 2021 Governors aren’t old enough to have seen all of it, but they’re well aware of the team’s place in the local high school football pecking order for the past several decades. But there are expectations for a step forward.
The path to changing the image of the William Blount program begins Friday against the Clinton Dragons at Mike White Field.
“I think we’re hungry,” Governors coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “Traditionally, our kids know what the program has been for the last 40 years and our kids want to be a part of that change. Our kids expect a lot, but you’ve got to perform on Friday night. Our kids are anxious about that. They want to be a part of something special.
“They put in a lot of work and effort to get there. Now it’s not about expectation, it’s about performance. I feel really good about going into Friday night.”
As for William Blount’s opponent, Clinton, who is coming off of a 1-8 season a year ago, Shadowens doesn’t know much about the Dragons. But there is a key player he has kept his eye on. He knows slowing him down will be paramount for the Governor’s to get off what they hope is a memorable season on the right footing.
“I don’t know a ton about them,” Shadowens said. “I watched them in their jamboree and saw a little bit. They’re driven by their quarterback (Joshua Keith). He’s a very athletic kid, can throw it and run as well. Really good at making plays off schedule. I know he’s going to present a problem for us. We are going to need to try to contain him.”
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Keith passed for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2020.
Tasked with stopping Keith will be a Governors’ linebacking corps that Shadowens sees a lot of potential but not enough experience.
They should get that and more on Friday.
“Honestly we’re young and we have to grow up,” Shadowens said. “At linebacker, we like our athletes there. We don’t have a lot of experience there..we’ve got to grow up and gain experience and sometimes you have to do that on Friday night. That’s the case for us.”
Whole Shadowens is optimistic with William Blount’s quarterback position where it will feature junior Matthew Clemmer, as well as the Governors’ skill position players on offense, it is up front that he hopes to see more consistency against the Dragons.
While Shadowens has been pleased with the effort he has seen out of the unit in scrimmages and fall camp, live-game action will be the most beneficial in getting them to where he wants.
“Obviously we want our offensive front to be more consistent,” We’re very capable of doing some very special things there. We haven’t quite had the consistency we want, but that’s a problem with it being early in the year. Every team deals with that...
“I like our quarterback. I like what our offensive and defensive line is trying to do. We got Alcoa in that jamboree last week, which was a tough draw for our offensive line, but I like the way we responded to that this week.”
The response from his team from the end of last season to just days before kickoff has been the attribute that Shadowens likes most and it’s the one he believes can help separate this Governors team from others.
“I just really like our football team, to be honest with you,” Shadowens said. “Just a bunch of hard working kids who are committed to try and win football games. I’ve been very impressed with them.”
