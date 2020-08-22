The Week 2 meeting between William Blount and Knoxville Halls that was announced Friday will no longer happen after the Red Devils decided to recommit to their previously scheduled game against Karns.
Karns announced it would be cancelling football games for two weeks for an unspecified reason Thursday, which left Knoxville Halls without an opponent. William Blount was also without an opponent after Morristown West was forced to postpone the start of its season until Sept. 4 because several players tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-August, leading to the Governors and the Red Devils agreeing to play each other.
However, Karns announced Saturday that it will resume football practices and games after the Knox County Health Department gave the school permission to do so.
The Governors opened the season with a 49-7 loss to Maryville. William Blount's next scheduled game is against region foe Ooltewah on Sept. 4.
