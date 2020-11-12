William Blount had its appeal to move from Region 2-6A to Region 1-6A for the upcoming 2021-23 football classification cycle approved by the TSSAA Board of Control on Thursday in Murfreesboro.
The Governors now share a region with Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Jefferson County, Morristown East and West Ridge — a new school in Blountville granted TSSAA membership after Sullivan County Schools consolidated the schools at Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South.
“I thought it was a common sense appeal because having seven teams in Region 2 and four teams in Region 1 never made any sense, and even when they added West Ridge earlier in the day, seven and five still didn’t make a lot of sense,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “Six and six is much easier to schedule because you can preset every region game for Weeks 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11. It made sense, and I’m glad TSSAA made that decision.”
William Blount was previously slotted to compete with Maryville, Bearden, Bradley Central, Cleveland, Farragut and Hardin Valley in the newly realigned Region 2-6A.
The Governors posted a 4-6 record last season and this season but only made the playoffs in 2019.
William Blount is still planning on keeping its county rivalries with Maryville and Heritage, which is dropping down to Class 5A in 2021, but a move to Region 1-6A levels the playing field in terms of postseason viability. The proposed Region 2-6A teams had a combined regular season record of 36-28 (.563) this season while the Region 1-6A teams were 21-20 (.512).
It also does not add much in the way of travel costs considering William Blount has traveled to play two games in Chattanooga against Bradley Central, Cleveland, McMinn County or Ooltewah since the last classification cycle started in 2017.
“We’ve always had high expectations,” Shadowens said. “We’ve always worked to get to the point where our program is a playoff team every year and starts to compete with the better teams in 6A football. That’s been our aspiration from Day 1, and this doesn’t change that at all.
“I think the future is bright regardless of what region we’re in, but we’re certainly excited about where we’re at.”
