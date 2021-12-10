McKenna Myers will be the focal point of every opposing team’s scouting report throughout the season, but William Blount has some other pieces who are developing into reliable options.
That was on display as four different Lady Governors joined the senior guard with double-digit scoring in an 84-23 rout of Grace Christian - Knoxville on Friday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
Sophomore Chloe Russell and freshman Charlise Scarlett shared the game's leading scorer honor with 15 points apiece while senior Emma McCarter and freshman Savannah Darnell tallied 12 and 10, respectively, to go along with Myers’ 13.
“Hopefully tonight gives them some confidence going forward to say, ‘Hey, I can make people pay if somebody is leaving me open,’ or, ‘I can create some things for other people,’”William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “They’ve been in this situation now and they know what it looks like. Hopefully they want another taste of it.”
William Blount (6-2) opened with a 25-1 run that included 21 unanswered points to all but notch a sixth consecutive win before the first period concluded.
The early success was driven by Myers and Russell, who combined to score 20 of the Lady Govs’ 31 first-quarter points.
William Blount limited Grace Christian (0-6) to five points in the opening period, creating a bevy of turnovers that resulted in eight fastbreak points.
“We’ve been struggling a lot the past couple of games, especially defensively,” Myers said. “It was good to come out and get a lot of steals, get the energy up and get a big lead.”
A sizable advantage in the early going allowed the Lady Govs to limit Myers’ minutes and play through some of their pivotal role players — all of whom had their moments in the spotlight.
Scarlett hit four 3-pointers in the second and third quarters and McCarter buried three in the second half. Darnell tallied five of her 10 points in the final period. Senior Julia Combs scored six points in the third quarter, four of which came in transition.
“It is a big step up from last year when we barely had anyone and had to play a couple games with seven girls,” Myers said. “All of them have improved, especially the freshmen, over the past couple of weeks. Their confidence has gone up, and it has been really fun to go out and play with them.”
The Lady Govs are enjoying their longest win streak since the 2016-17 season, but a grueling stretch looms around the corner.
William Blount travels to face South-Doyle at 6 p.m. Tuesday before opening District 4-4A play against rival Heritage on Friday, which starts a run of four games in five days because of the Anderson County Christmas Tournament.
“I think it will be very telling,” Kallenberg said. “There are going to have to be some kids tonight that got some minutes tonight that are going to have to be relied on during that stretch to give us some minutes and hopefully help us continue to grow.”
William Blount Governors 74, Grace Christian 36: It did not take long after the opening tip for William Blount to set the tone
The Governors opened with a 12-0 run and built as much as a 15-point lead in the first quarter en route to its fifth win in its last six games.
"We love getting out to a hot start early," William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. "I thought our defense was very solid early. We were aggressive and got after it. Grady Robertson and Cole Gibson both had great first quarters to get us going, and then we just kept suit there."
Grace Christian (1-7) weathered William Blount's early surge and hung around for a quarter-and-a-half, but the Governors (6-2) closed out the first half with a 13-4 run that turned a 10-point advantage into a 42-23 lead at the intermission.
Sophomore point guard Reece Pride started the spurt with a 3-pointer and sophomore Caden Windle followed with one of his own. Junior Matthew Clemmer hit a mid-range jumper and then Caden Windle scored in the paint to make it 10 unanswered points before Grace Christian's Josiah Brown ended a scoring drought of more than two minutes.
Gibson drilled a 3 in between the Rams splitting a pair of free throws on two separate occasions to round out the run.
"Any time we had a little lull, we would make a couple of subs and the energy would go right back up," Kevin Windle said. "We trust our guys. Anybody we put in the game, we believe they can play and that they are going to play well for us."
William Blount has every reason to feel that way.
Pride (17 points), Caden Windle (17), Clemmer (15) and Gibson (11) all scored in double figures and Robertson was a point away from joining the group.
The Govs' unselfishness was apparent throughout as they passed up countless looks for even better shots, seemingly scoring at will — albeit against a lesser opponent.
"We have no superstars, but we have a lot of good basketball players, and they all care about each other," Kevin Windle said. "One great thing about this group that is more important than anything else is they would rather win than have themselves play well.
"That, to me, is the makeup of a great team. Not a good team, but a great team."
