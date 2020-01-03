The William Blount girls basketball team is off to a roaring start in 2020.
The Lady Governors on Friday afternoon scored a 65-63 victory over Huntsville-Lee, the No. 4-ranked Class 6A team in Alabama, on the second day of the Cleveland Holiday Hoops Invitational.
The Lady Governors opened the tournament on Thursday with a 55-13 win over East Ridge 55-13.
On Friday, they used a big first quarter to jump to a 25-17 lead. Jenna Kallenberg made three of her seven 3-points in that quarter on her way to a game-high 24 points.
McKenna Myers scored six of her 13 points in the first quarter, and Sara Kagley scored all 11 of her points in the second half.
William Blount will play in the tournament's championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
