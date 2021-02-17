KNOXVILLE — The pandemic hasn’t made this season easy on anyone, but the William Blount girls basketball team certainly didn’t catch any breaks.
The Lady Governors were plagued by injuries that sidelined six of their players for the remainder of the year, and they only enjoyed the same lineup for three games over the last three months.
For that reason, William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg is proud of what his squad accomplished after its season came to an end Wednesday night at Farragut. The Admirals downed William Blount, 65-40, in the second round of the District 4-AAA tournament to advance to the semifinals Friday at Bearden.
“It’s hard to look right now, but I told them not to forget how far we’ve come this year,” Kallenberg said. “In 20 years of coaching, I’ve never been through what we’ve been through this year, just with the rash of injuries. … They just continued to show up everyday and go to work despite what the odds were. Their attitudes were great all year long — they were coachable. That’s all you can ask for.”
McKenna Myers led William Blount (10-15, 6-10) in scoring with 19 points while Chloe Russell joined her in double figures with 10.
Farragut (16-5, 8-5) swept William Blount by scores of 73-44 and 81-48 during the regular season. The last time the Lady Govs downed the Admirals was in January of 2019.
“I think you saw a little bit of nerves and just, ‘Gosh, we’ve been beaten twice by them,’” Kallenberg said. “It’s just trying to get them to understand that the previous games have nothing to do with the one you’re playing.”
The Admirals jumped out to a 20-8 lead entering the second quarter and ended the half ahead 35-20. William Blount seemed to find a little momentum towards the end of that frame when Russell made a layup, and Julia Combs blocked a Farragut shot on the other end of the floor to give the Lady Govs one more opportunity to cut into the deficit. But their shot danced around the rim before falling out as the buzzer sounded.
Myers scored six of William Blount’s eight third-quarter points, but the Admirals continued to pull away for a 54-28 advantage entering the final frame.
The Lady Govs outscored Farragut 12-11 in the fourth quarter, but the Admirals never lost control of the game. Avery Strickland finished with a game-high 24 points for Farragut.
This season was Kallenberg’s first at the helm of the program after taking over as head coach ahead of this season.
“You play the longest sport of the academic calendar — all the hours you spend together — and it comes to an end. … Kids are competitors, so it’s just sad,” Kallenberg said. “I’m just extremely proud of them. Every Tuesday and Friday night, regardless of what the score was, I was proud to be their coach on the sidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.