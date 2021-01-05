The William Blount girls basketball team found a groove in the third quarter but was unable to sustain it in an 81-48 loss to Farragut on Tuesday at William Blount High School.
The Lady Governors (3-7, 1-2 District 4-AAA) tallied 22 points in the third quarter but mustered three in the fourth.
Junior guard McKenna Myers paced William Blount with 20 points while senior Mattie Kelly scored 13.
The Governors suffered a 63-51 loss to the Admirals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.