KNOXVILLE — William Blount used defense to take control early in Tuesday’s game.
Farragut used defense to win it late.
Inside Lynn E. Sexton Gymnasium, the Lady Governors saw the lead they had carved in the first half, particularly when they held the District 4-4A foe Lady Admirals to just two points in the first quarter, evaporate in the game’s final minutes.
After trailing by five points to start the fourth quarter, Farragut took advantage of steals and a rattled William Blount offense to secure its comeback win and down the Lady Govs, 45-38.
“Playing the seventh-ranked team in the state. They’re good for a reason,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “We’ve just got some kids who haven’t been in that situation.”
William Blount’s on-court product in the fourth quarter was vastly different than the one showed in the first, when the Lady Govs both (14-11, 3-7 District 4-4A) pressured the Lady Admirals (21-6, 8-2 District 4-4A) defensively and unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers to take an early 13-2 lead.
Farragut cut the deficit to 21-14 by halftime, with the first half ending on a 3-pointer by Chloe Russell, then to 30-28 with one minute, 42 seconds left in the third quarter before Emma McCarter drained a 3 for William Blount.
Once the Lady Admirals trimmed the Lady Govs’ lead to two points again, though, they didn’t fall back. Farragut not only held William Blount to just two points across the game’s final five minutes, but tallied multiple steals and free throws to build its late lead and keep the Lady Govs out of sync.
“I think fatigue set in a little bit,” Kallenberg said. “We started doing some things that we weren’t doing early in the game and went away from doing some stuff that was successful, and they took advantage of it.”
Russell led William Blount with 10 points, followed by McCarter with nine. McKenna Myers, one of the area’s best players, had a rare off-night offensively, totaling just four points.
Though William Blount held Farragut to just three 3-pointers while making eight itself, the Lady Admirals still got 17 points out of Avery Strickland and 15 from Keeleigh Rogers. Farragut also made 18 of the 23 free throws it attempted.
Despite the heartbreaking ending, Kallenberg is proud of what he saw from his team while battling an intimidating foe on the road and is optimistic about its postseason future.
“I told the kids downstairs, ‘Listen, I think we’re right where we need to be,'” Kallenberg said. “We had a couple of things I think we need to clean up obviously, but I think we’re playing our best basketball that we’ve played all season right now. Defensively, I feel like they bought in. I’m not as concerned with that anymore of, ‘What are we going to look like tonight defensively?’ So excited about that.
“Some things we need to clean up on the offensive side of things, continue to get better there, but going into the district tournament, even though tonight didn’t go the way we wanted it to, you’ve got to kind of feel good about where we’re at right now.”
Farragut Admirals 58, William Blount Governors 51: Kevin Windle isn't interested in moral victories.
William Blount's coach knows his team was facing down a monster when it played at District 4-4A foe Farragut on Tuesday. He also knows that since the Governors didn't leave with a win, there is no cause for celebration.
Farragut downed William Blount in a game that the Governors led after one quarter, but quickly turned the way of the Admirals.
"I told the guys, 'There are no moral victories,' even though that's one of the best teams in the state," Windle said. "Jon Higgins does a tremendous job coaching them, and obviously they're really good, but there's no moral victories. We expect to win that game.
"A couple of shots late go a different way, that's a different game."
William Blount (17-10, 5-5 District 4-4A) trailed by just four points at halftime, then battled back from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter via points by Grady Robertson and Luke Click. Robertson did his damage from long-range, knocking down a 3-pointer, before Click made it a one-point game from the free-throw line, though Farragut (20-6, 9-1) then scored on a fast break as the quarter expired.
The Admirals led 44-43 with just under four minutes left, but would go on to outscore the Govs, 14-8, the rest of the game to stave off a William Blount upset. In the final seconds, Farragut responded to a Cole Gibson jumper with a breakaway layup for the evening's final points.
Caden Windle scored 16 points for William Blount and Matthew Clemmer contributed 15, but the game's most dominant presence was Farragut's Dillon Atwell, who scored 28 points and knocked down five of the team's six 3-pointers.
He was responsible for twice as many points as the Admirals' second-leading scorer, Dallas Carbaugh (14).
"Give (Farragut) credit, they do what they do well, but I was very proud of our guys and their effort and the way they shared the basketball," Windle said. "There about four minutes to go, one-point game, that's anybody's game."
"I'm proud of our guys and their effort. We gave effort, we played hard, and that's what we expect. That's our standard of play."
It was a potential preview for the upcoming district tournament, when the Govs could face the Admirals again, this time with even more at stake. A postseason bout between the two programs could not only advance the winner closer toward the district title, but also end the other's season.
Windle is confident the most recent matchup further prepared his team for whatever it will face, be it Farragut or any other district opponent, when tournament time rolls around soon.
"We're going to have to go through them to the district championship," Windle said. "Obviously (them) being one of the best in the state, that's going to prepare you, and it's hard to simulate that kind of pressure in practice. They're very strong, they're handsy, very physical, and we don't play defense that way, so it's hard to simulate that in practice."
