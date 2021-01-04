MADISONlVILLE — In a season filled with uncertainty, William Blount girls basketball coach Jason Kallenberg is grateful McKenna Myers is his point guard.
It doesn’t matter whether it’s a practice or a game, Kallenberg knows that Myers is going to give her best effort. That consistency has helped a young William Blount squad rebuild this year.
“Whether her shots are falling or not, she’s as consistent as it gets for us,” Kallenberg told the Daily Times. “She’s definitely a kid who leads by example. Most nights, there’s no question what you are going to get from her.”
On Monday night, Myers sparked a furious second-half rally against Sequoyah, scoring nine points in the final 50 seconds to help Lady Governors tie the game. They couldn’t complete the comeback. Sequoyah’s Abbey Borden drew a foul with three seconds to go and drained a free throw to give the Lady Chiefs a 54-53 victory over the Lady Governors in their first game since Dec. 11.
Myers scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the second half. Julia Combs finished with 11 points in her season debut. Both played a big role in helping William Blount rally from a 14-point deficit in the second half.
The Lady Governors (4-6) trailed 51-44 with one minute remaining when Meyers began making plays. She knifed through the lane, scored a layup and drew a foul with 47 seconds left to slice Sequoyah’s lead to 51-47. Three seconds later, she forced a tie-up to help the Lady Governors regain possession. Four seconds later, she buried a 3-pointer. When Brooklyn James scored a layup in transition on the next possession, Myers responded by draining another triple from the left wing to even the score at 53-53 with 19.7 seconds left.
Kallenberg is hoping that his younger players adopt Myers’ mentality. He wasn’t pleased with the Lady Governors’ effort during the first three quarters. He thought they gave Sequoyah too many open looks at the basket on defense, allowing the Lady Chiefs to build a 38-24 lead midway through the third quarter.
“I felt like for a 32-minute game that we probably only competed for eight minutes and that just isn’t good enough,” Kallenberg said. “(The Lady Chiefs) did a great job of running the stuff that they wanted to run, but you sit and look: What did we do to take them out of that stuff?
“They have to take things personally, ‘My man is not going to be the one who hurts us tonight. I am not going to be the weak link, whether it’s offensively or defensively. What am I doing to rectify my insufficiencies to make me better, which in turn makes the team better?’”
William Blount also struggled containing Borden, who led Sequoyah with 22 points. She scored six straight points in the second quarter to give Sequoyah a 20-14 lead.
Whenever William Blount began to rally in the second half, Borden often answered with a bucket in the post. The Lady Chiefs decided to feed Borden in the post during their final possession. Borden maneuvered through a double team and drew a foul, and Sequoyah survived William Blount’s furious rally.
“Credit to (Sequoyah’s) coach for getting her the ball in places where she could be successful,” Kallenberg said. “I don’t think we did a good job of limiting her touches and making her catch it in places where maybe she doesn’t want to catch it. That comes down to different things. That comes down to communication defensively, ball pressure, being off the ball and tagging people — those kind of things.”
The Lady Governors won’t have much time to dwell on the loss since they host Farragut on Tuesday. Kallenberg is hoping they raise the intensity for the contest.
“They are a good group to be around. They are great kids,” Kallenberg said. “It’s definitely a group that has room for growth, no question. … It doesn’t get any easier. We turn around tomorrow night and we play one of the top 10 teams in the state in Farragut, and then we play Bearden on Friday. There’s no let-up for us.”
