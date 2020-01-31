LENOIR CITY — If there’s one thing the William Blount girls basketball team can’t do at this point in the season, it’s take steps backwards.
The Lady Governors entered Friday night’s District 4-AAA matchup at Lenoir City on a four-game losing streak. Three of those setbacks were at the hands of teams regarded as some of the best in the state.
“What I try to instill in them is we’re going into those games to try and compete and try to win,” William Blount coach Todd Wright said. “Even if we don’t come out on the winning side of it, we want to make sure we’re getting better.”
With two weeks left in the regular season, that’s exactly what Wright saw from his team in a 52-28 win against the Panthers.
William Blount (15-10, 4-7 District 4-AAA) shot better than 40% and held Lenoir City (6-17, 1-10) to 12 first-half points.
Jenna Kallenberg led the Lady Govs with 14 points while Sara Kagley and McKenna Myers both contributed 10.
It was a refreshing game for William Blount, which had recently gotten in the habit of starting slow. The Lady Govs did so in their losses to the Maryville and Farragut before outscoring both teams in the second half.
“In my opinion, we can hang with anybody,” Kagley said. “With the second halves we’ve had — if we can play like that in the first half against Farragut or Maryville, we’re golden.”
The Lady Govs didn’t allow their losing streak to affect their intensity out the gate at Lenoir City, nor did they appear complacent despite downing the Panthers 62-23 on Dec. 13.
William Blount jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
The team entered the game in shooting slump. Wright said it wasn’t uncommon for William Blount to shoot around 20% in recent matchups. The Lady Govs not only shot the ball better Friday, they were solid defensively. That kept Lenoir City from ever getting into a rhythm, as the Panthers didn’t reach double figures in any quarter.
“We always try to not let our defense dictate our offense,” Kallenberg said. “When we’re not shooting the ball well, we want to still be able to play defense. It just makes it even better when you are shooting the ball well.”
“It makes playing defense more fun, too,” Kagley added.
The Lady Govs certainly appeared to be having good time. They smiled and high-fived while running down the court after scoring off Lenoir City turnovers, of which there were many thanks to William Blount’s defensive pressure.
It was a much-needed morale boost for a team plagued by illness as of late. A senior starter, Kagley didn’t start after missing practices with the flu. She provided a spark off the bench, as did many others with eight Lady Govs contributing points.
“I was like, ‘I’m playing, period. I’m going to suck it up,’” Kagley said. “We started off better than we have with our intensity. … A win feels good.”
The road doesn’t get any easier. The Lady Govs return to action Tuesday when they host Bearden. Next up after that is Heritage. Both teams defeated William Blount by more than 20 points earlier this season.
However, Kallenberg likes the direction in which her team is headed. After all — as Wright likes to remind his team — basketball is a tournament sport.
“We’re improving, and I think they’re already counting us out,” Kallenberg said. “We have the chance to sneak up on some people.”
However, a big offensive performance from Cameron George late in the game made sure that lapse didn’t cost them.
George scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to stave off the Panthers (6-18, 0-12) as William Blount (15-10, 5-6) notched its second straight win.
“Our defense has to get better,” Windle said. “We had some miscues, and we’ve got to fix those things. We’ll be fine. We’ve been playing good ball, we just had a little letdown tonight.”
William Blount allowed Lenoir City at least 13 points in every quarter except the first. The Govs entered halftime ahead 22-19 before building an eight-point cushion heading into the fourth quarter.
They sealed the win by outscoring the Panthers 18-15 in the final 10 minutes.
Along with George, Trey Clemmer and Tanner Prats each scored in double figures for William Blount with 11 points apiece.
William Blount downed Lenoir City 73-63 in their first matchup. Next up is Bearden — a team that defeated Lenoir City twice by at least 35 points.
“Obviously, they’re a young team but they’re improving, and I feel like we are, too,” Windle said. “We hope it will be a good game. We’re going to play our hardest and give it our best effort.”
