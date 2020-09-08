William Blount senior forward Blakely Hopkins scored four goals and added an assist while junior goalkeeper Emma Kilgore posted her second consecutive clean sheet in the Lady Governors' 8-0 victory over Morristown East on Tuesday.
Junior midfielder McKenna Myers found the back of the net twice and juniors Miranda Johnson and Vanessa Vasquez each scored once. Senior forwards Audrey Mathenia and Kaylin Jobes each tallied an assist.
William Blount (3-3) will host Rockwood at 6 p.m. Thursday.
