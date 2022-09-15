GREENBACK — The game plan wasn’t working, so William Blount changed things up.
With a scoreless tie on the board Thursday at Cooper Field, neither William Blount nor Greenback was having much offensive success, but it was the Lady Govs’ adjustment that ultimately turned the match around.
William Blount turned up its attack, leading to more scoring opportunities and, eventually, the winning goal, as Mattie Nguyen knocked a perfectly placed shot into the net’s right side with just under seven minutes remaining in the match.
That lone goal was all the Lady Govs would need to take the victory, 1-0.
“It was a really big win because the girls were playing really well (and) the other team was playing really well,” William Blount assistant coach Manuel Rojas told The Daily Times. “We changed our strategy. We went a little more offensive, and I think it helped us in the end because we had a lot more shots on goal.”
It made sense why it took so long for William Blount (2-8) to score Thursday, as freshman Vanessa Owens has settled into her new role as goalkeeper for Greenback (2-5) despite having little experience with it. She stopped multiple scoring chances by the Lady Govs before the deciding shot got past her.
“Vanessa’s bittersweet for me,” Greenback coach Rob Fox said. “She’s a fantastic goalkeeper, it turns out. We just found that out two nights ago. She’s never played goalkeeper before. We stuck her in there because we got into a circumstance where we had no other choice.
“So now she’s in the goal, but the problem is, I lose some of my scoring ability, so that probably helps explain the zero on the scoreboard for us because we didn’t have one of our best scorers on the field. Right now, when we’re as thin as we are, you have to make these kinds of decisions. We did what we had to do.”
The Lady Govs certainly felt the squeeze, but still overcame it.
“Their goalie was pretty good, she stopped a lot of shots,” Rojas said. “The defense was shutting us out pretty good, but I think we just wanted it a little bit more. We pushed a little bit harder.”
“I think today my girls played hard,” William Blount coach Robert Momolu added. “They connected the ball. They work hard, practice. We weren’t running back and forth, and this what we want. I told them, from now, it’s win. We’ve got to get there.”
The Lady Cherokees struggled to keep the ball off their side of the field and couldn’t capitalize on the chances they had near the Lady Govs’ goal, narrowly missing two shots right before halftime.
Lack of experience has been Greenback’s bane so far this season.
“I’m really proud of them,” Fox said. “I told them how proud of them I am. They’re having a tough year. They’re young. We’re made up almost entirely of freshmen. We’re trying to overcome inexperience, and we’re very slowly getting there.
“Even though we’re still coming up short on these games, I want them to see that we are getting better. I hope they’re getting that message.”
