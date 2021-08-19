The friendship on and off the pitch between Miranda Johnson and McKenna Meyers goes way back.
The two have been playing soccer together since they were children and now both are starring for William Blount.
The senior tandem gave the Lady Governors a preview of how beneficial their long-standing connection can be during WB’s season opener against Sequoyah at Carpenters Middle School on Thursday.
Johnson scored four goals and Meyers tacked on two more for William Blount (1-0) in a 9-0 rout of the Lady Chiefs.
“Offensively, McKenna (Meyers) and Miranda (Johnson) should be feeding off of each other,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins told The Daily Times. “I mean, Miranda had four and an assist and McKenna had two. She was setting a lot of them up. I would expect a lot of goals out of those two girls.”
Meyer opened up the scoring with a goal less than two minutes into the first half to put William Blount up 1-0. Johnson added another at the 36:39 mark and Meyers followed up with her second goal minutes later to make it a 3-0 game in the early going.
Goals from the Lady Govs’ bench, including one from freshman Karen Castro and another senior starter Emily Esquivel swelled William Blount’s lead to 5-0 before Johnson and sophomore Machenzie Willis closed out a dominating half with a 7-0 advantage.
Johnson ended the match early, getting two quick goals just six minutes into the second half to trigger the mercy rule.
“It went a little bit better than what we would have expected,” Hopkins said. “We had three or four goals in the first five minutes. I was proud of the girls...they did a good job of transferring what we’ve been working on in training into the game...they did a good job of transferring that. All around, good effort.”
According to Johnson, her strong showing is a credit to her teammates, including Meyers.
“I just really work well with the girls that are around me,” Johnson said. “I work so well in this environment. McKenna and I have been playing together since we were little kids and we always just kind of clicked when we’re on and off the field together and when we’re on the field we just kind of find each other’s feet and it just seems to happen.”
As for Meyers, she wasn’t even sure she would be back by the season opener, let alone playing in it.
She suffered an injury practicing with the William Blount basketball team over the summer and was sidelined from participating in soccer workouts and practice for three weeks.
Thursday’s two goal showing was her first soccer-related action since the injury.
“I was honestly just trying to go out there and have fun,” Meyers said. “I just got off of a partial MCL tear and this is my first game back. I just wanted to go out there and have fun and try my best..it was just good to be out there with the team.”
Like her head coach, Meyers thinks the performances from her and Johnson against Sequoyah will be a theme for William Blount the rest of the season.
“I really think that will be a big part of our team,” Meyers said. “We’re good friends off the field, too and we’ve been playing together a long time. It’s a really good connection and I think it will be big for us this year.”
