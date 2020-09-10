The William Blount girls soccer team earned a 2-2 draw against Sevier County on Thursday at Sevier County Soccer Complex. The Lady Governors (3-3-1) allowed two first-half goals, but Blakely Hopkins and McKenna Myers each netted a goal in the second-half to even the score. Emma Kilgore made eight saves in the goal.
William Blount hosts Lenoir City on Tuesday.
