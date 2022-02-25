OAK RIDGE — Faith Cooper scored the final points of her William Blount career with a few ticks left on the clock.
Eight minutes earlier, it appeared as if she would have opportunities in the coming days to tally a few more, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and an inability to break Oak Ridge’s full-court press in the fourth dashed any future the Lady Governors had this season.
Those late-game struggles led to a 51-42 loss to Oak Ridge on Friday that ended William Blount’s stay in the Region 2-4A quarterfinals at Oak Ridge High School.
“There is not a kid out there that has been in that environment,” William Blount Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “Oak Ridge is young, too, but I think given the situation — on the road, the crowd — I just think the kids got flustered.”
William Blount (15-14) played stifling defense for nearly three quarters. Oak Ridge (20-9) seemingly missed every shot it took from outside the paint until a defensive breakdown left Semaj Clark wide open for a 3-pointer at the end of the period to pull within two.
“When our scouting report says you can’t lose her on the perimeter and you lose her on the perimeter — and you have a senior defender who loses her on the perimeter — you can’t do that in a close game like that,” Kallenberg said. “I feel like that gave them some life right there.”
William Blount provided as much help as it could to ensure Oak Ridge’s newfound confidence never dwindled.
The Lady Wildcats bounced between a 1-2-2 three-quarter-court press and a 2-2-1 full-court press at times in the first half, but the Lady Governors handled it well enough to prevent an abundance of transition buckets.
The same could not be said for the fourth quarter.
Oak Ridge rattled off an 11-2 run to open the period, the final basket coming after sophomore guard Chloe Russell attempted a cross-court pass that was intercepted by Clark.
William Blount senior point guard McKenna Myers trimmed the deficit to 38-33 with a pair of free throws
Four straight turnovers ensued, allowing Oak Ridge to build a 45-33 advantage with three minutes, three seconds remaining in the quarterfinal.
“It wasn’t anything different than what we’d seen in the first half,” Kallenberg said. “At one point, I called a timeout just to go over a press offense that we’ve run all year long. We had kids that weren’t in places they were supposed to be.
“I think some of that is inexperience and not being in that environment.”
Myers scored half of William Blount’s points, tallying 21 in the final game of her career. Cooper added seven points, rounding out the contributions from a senior class that paved the way for a successful campaign.
The Lady Governors more than doubled their win total from a year ago (7) and got back to the region tournament after a two-year hiatus.
They were one solid quarter away from potentially playing in the region semifinals for the first time since 2016-17.
“This a hard place to win because there aren’t many gyms that you play in that have this kind of backdrop and this kind of setup,” Kallenberg said. “For those kids to hang in there as long as they did and give ourselves a chance, that’s all you can ask for.
“I can’t find the words to express how proud of them I am and what they’ve accomplished this season considering where they came from and the stuff that they’ve done.”
