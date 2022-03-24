Rachel Huffer and Ella Webb have played countless tennis matches with and against one another over the past years. No doubt, the two will continue to do so in USTA summer play and beyond, since the seniors plan to room together next fall at the University of Tennessee.
It’s fitting that bragging rights be split between Huffer of Maryville and Webb of William Blount. Huffer won the individual battles on her home court, while Webb can thank younger sister Ava Webb for helping the Lady Governors pull out a close 5-4 win over the country rivals Thursday evening.
William Blount took the decision over Maryville by claiming four of six singles matches. The deciding point was earned by freshman Ava Webb holding off a late comeback attempt from Huffer’s doubles partner, Souka Shimamura, for a back-and-forth 8-6 win on court 2.
The first match of the windy day had given Maryville an early lead when Huffer and Shimamura fell behind early but came back to force a tie-breaker, which they won, 7-4.
After the two tandems tied, 8-8, Maryville won the first three points of the extra play. Huffer served an ace to put the Lady Rebels at match point with a 6-1 advantage. William Blount staved off the win twice but then suffered a double-fault to give the winning point to Maryville.
“Nobody really likes to win that way,” Huffer told The Daily Times. “It definitely feels good to win, but you always want to win on a great shot rather than (a double fault). “But we’ll take what we get, to win a tie-breaker.”
Maryville (1-1, 0-1 District 4-AA) led 2-1 after doubles play finished, with Annie Milner and Maddie Myers defeating Reese Boring and Carrie Coulter on court two by an 8-2 count.
Boring and Coulter both reversed that outcome in singles victories. Adding their points to that of Ava Webb and Chloie O’dell on court six gave the Lady Governors (1-1, 1-0) the match.
“We had a gritty performance today,” Maryville coach Christian Burns said. “We needed two of the three final matches but only got two. I’m really proud of (Shimamura and Huffer) for their comeback win in doubles. Getting two of three doubles matches was huge, and normally when we can do that, it turns into match wins but today (William Blount) fought back and played much better than us in singles.”
The boys match held no suspense, with the Governors sweeping the Rebels, 9-0.
Governor Baylor Cupp is the defending district champion and fellow junior John Macon ended last season as runner-up. With Cupp nursing a bruised tendon, Macon played at the No. 1 slot with Cupp at No. 2, and both claimed easy 8-1 victories.
Jace Arritt, Atticus Coulter, Braxton Whitehead and Tucker Martin completed the singles sweep for the Governors (2-0, 1-0 District 4-AA).
William Blount started the day with three doubles victories to make it 9-0 against Maryville (0-2, 0-1). Macon and Cupp won 8-0, Arritt and Coulter faltered just once in an 8-1 romp and Whitehead teamed with Nick Fish for a closer 8-4 win over Daniel Hooker and Eli Stidham.
“Even with the wind blowing today, everything felt good,” Macon said. “(Maryville) was just handing it right to us and we were making good shots, what else can you say?”
Cupp, with his wrist heavily taped due to the tendonitis, said, “It affects my ability to hit shots where I want and with more power. It’s a pain when I’m hitting. I’d say I’m probably hitting at 75 to 80 percent right now.”
“We dominated every court and I think all matches went pretty easily,” William Blount coach Wendy Petty said. “The boys played great and I can’t say much more than that.”
Maryville travels today to Sevier County to face the Smoky Bears in a non-district match. William Blount hosts The King’s Academy this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.