The William Blount game plan was to slow down the speedy Bearden perimeter and force the Bulldogs into outside shots on Bill Wallace Court.
The plan worked in parts, as the Governors limited Bearden to nine possessions and six points in the first quarter, and Bearden made only one 3-point shot in the entire game.
William Blount was unable to respond with its own offense on its few possessions. Speed eventually prevailed and Bearden pulled away for a 63-45 win Tuesday night.
The pace of the game started slow, and Bearden (18-7, 9-2 District 4-AAA) led 6-5 after one quarter of play. Both teams played deliberate half-court offenses waiting for open looks.
William Blount (15-11, 5-7) had a chance to go up by a point, but in a pattern that continued throughout the contest, the Governors missed an open look seconds before the buzzer.
“We got every look we wanted, which was a good thing,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “The downside is, we didn’t make the looks. Then we started forcing it and taking bad shots, and that’s a downhill spiral.”
The second quarter started slowly again until Cahlib Edwards got hot, hitting three straight buckets including the only Bulldog trey of the game. Edwards scored 11 of his 19 points in the second period, and Bearden went to the half up 27-16.
Game-high scorer A.J. Pruitt (22 points) and Elijah Bredwood (11 points) joined Edwards with inside slashes and short pull-up jumpers in the third period.
William Blount started the second half with two turnovers and two open-look misses before finally finding rhythm. Buckets on three successive trips, from Caleb Linginfelter, Cameron George and Tanner Prats put the Governors close to a single digit difference with just under three minutes remaining in the quarter.
The comeback bid was stymied by a six-point Bulldog possession. Edwards hit a layup and then a technical foul led to two free throws. The last Bearden bucket of the sequence helped restore a comfortable 44-29 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Bearden opened the fourth period with a rare turnover. Marshall Cooper hit a quick 3-point shot but again the Governors faltered with another giveaway and missed shots.
George closed strong with eight of his team-high 18 points in the final quarter, including a buzzer-beater for his third 3-pointer. No other Governor added more than five points.
Windle said that key strategies were to guard the paint, box out inside and to minimize turnovers.
“We didn’t do any of them well,” Windle said. “Those keys to victory that we had to do ended up all being plusses for (Bearden). Therefore it winds up being what it was.”
The Lady Governors also started evenly with Bearden — the state’s No. 5-ranked Class AAA team — but got a poor night from key players while watching the Bearden inside game thrive.
Bearden (22-2, 10-1 District 4-AAA) took a one-point lead into the second quarter but enjoyed a massive edge in rebounding to pull ahead for good.
Jakhyia Davis and Avery Treadwell ruled the paint, and Bearden ended with 18 offensive rebounds. Hitting both inside and on mid-range jumpers, Davis totaled 19 points. Treadwell lived on putbacks and finished with 13 points.
McKenna Myers finished with 11 points for William Blount (15-11, 4-8), but seven of those came in the final period when the game was decided. Western Kentucky commit Jenna Kallenberg struggled with two points.
After the first quarter 12-11 Bearden lead, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out 25-16 behind seven William Blount second-quarter turnovers. The lead grew to 36-20 entering the final period.
William Blount visits county rival Heritage on Friday.
