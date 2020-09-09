After William Blount’s 38-21 loss at Ooltewah on Friday, its players didn’t spend the ensuing 90-minute bus back to Blount Clounty in silence. Instead, quarterback Trey Clemmer and his senior teammates were honest with each other.
They agreed that loss to the Owls was unacceptable and that they should be angry over the outcome. If they wanted to reach their ultimate goal — to permanently change the program’s culture — they had to execute better for the rest of the season.
“The expectations are really high for the seniors whenever we come onto the field,” Clemmer told the Daily Times. “It just showed the difference between this year and years past. After a loss like that, (the seniors) let everyone know that loss wasn’t acceptable, but that we can’t dwell on it as well. We got to focus on the next game.”
Eleven miles east on U.S Route 321, Heritage is also undergoing a culture change. The Mountaineers snapped a 25-game losing streak during their season opener with a 21-7 win over Lenoir City. Now, they hope to accomplish their next goal of turning winning into a habit.
Both the Governors (1-2, 0-2 Region 2-6A) and the Mountaineers (1-2, 0-1) will try to make a statement when they play int he 42nd edition of the Battle of the Bell rivalry on Thursday at Mike White Field.
“It’s the Battle for the Bell; there’s some extra meaning behind that,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “When we and Heritage play, it doesn’t really matter about records or about anything else. It’s kind of always been a good game. We expect their best effort and I can assure you they will get our best effort.”
The Governors don’t need to produce a complex game plan entering Thursday’s contest; they just have to execute more consistently. They had opportunities to prevail against the Owls, but couldn’t make plays in key moments.
They dropped a touchdown pass on third-and-goal and allowed Ooltewah to block a field goal in the first half. A busted coverage in William Blount’s secondary enabled the Owls to convert a third-and-20 that resulted in an Ooltewah touchdown in the second half, and a missed run fit helped Ooltewah’s Takoda Jones score a 78-yard touchdown.
“We made too many mistakes (against Ooltewah), but they were fixable mistakes,” Clemmer said. “It wasn’t like we were getting outplayed, we beat ourselves. It’s something that we can correct, look at and try to not do it in the future.”
The Mountaineers know winning on Thursday depends on containing Clemmer after they struggled to contain Bradley Central’s passing attack last Friday.
“We have had trouble in the secondary trying to take care of the deep ball,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “That’s one of the things we are fearful of: The ability to throw deep on us. We are trying our best to convince our guys how we can play the deep ball, how we can recover from balls that are overthrown or underthrown. … It’s tough preparing for a high school quarterback who can throw the ball vertically and can get it to people who can outrun you.
Defensive linemen Ethan Golder and Nick Bryant can do their part in preventing those deep passes by getting to Clemmer before his receivers have time to finish their routes.
Overall, Hammontree has been pleased with his team’s mindset entering Thursday. The Mountaineers had one of their best practices of the season on Monday. Hammontree believes on Thursday they will be ready to fight for the bell.
“These guys really get sick and tired of hearing people say, ‘You can’t beat anybody,’ Hammontree said. “If they come away with a win, it will belong to them. It won’t belong to anyone else. Our student body would love for that to happen. At the same time, our guys would harbor the idea, ‘We won this game because we played together.’”
