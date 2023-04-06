As both William Blount’s and Heritage’s rosters were announced prior to the Lady Mountaineers’ 7-0 victory in a Thursday afternoon, in-school game, the public address announcer read an additional name along with each player’s.
The second announced called was that of a family member or friend affected by cancer that the player wanted to remember. That special recognition was one of several ways the two county programs honored those affected by cancer in their annual Strike Out Cancer Game.
This year the ceremony means much more to those in the William Blount dugout. WB’s longtime field maintenance man Chris Houser, whose son played on the Govs’ baseball team and had two daughters on their softball team, died from lung cancer last May. His wife, Donna Houser, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.
“It means a lot to our team especially,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “We lost Chris to cancer last May and it was really hard to go back through my documents and change ‘In honor of’ to ‘In memory of.’
“To play for him is extra for us, so it’s good to do something for the community. The community does a lot for us, so to be able to acknowledge, honor and give back is important to us.”
With school out early, dozens of students and fans from both schools packed the aptly-named Chris Houser Field, a welcome development with the proceeds from the game, like last year, set to be donated to the Blount Memorial Cancer Center.
Heritage, similarly, will hold its own American Heart Association appreciation night later this month.
“Going down the lines, both teams, so many people were affected by cancer,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “Lost loved ones or people that have survived cancer. We gave the money last year, and I think we’re doing that again too, to the Blount Memorial Cancer Center. And of course Chris, who used to work here on their field, passed away. It’s just something good (for both programs to do).
“We’re going to have something later on for American Heart, Go Red for Women, in our last home event. It’s teaching them too that it’s not just about softball, it’s about other things.”
When the game started, Sherman felt his team stayed even-keeled in spite of the emotions from the meaningful pregame ceremony. After averaging just three runs per game in its last four contests, the Heritage (11-2, 6-0 District 4-4A) broke out in a major way with a four-run top of the first, knocking Lady Govs (3-7, 1-5 District 4-4A) starter Rayane Hamilton out of the game because she could record a second out.
Madison Phillips and Claire Foister each had RBIs in the first, but none were bigger than Kendal Correll’s two-run double, the final blow on Hamilton’s abbreviated start.
Sherman was glad to see his bats come to life, but he was equally as impressed with the Lady Mountaineers’ fortitude in William Blount’s half of the inning. Right-hander Izzie Hayes (W, 5-1) and the Heritage defense left the bases loaded after a lead-off double and two walks.
“Rivalry game, in-school game,” Sherman said. “I think they got a little tight in the first inning defensively, offensively we were fine. I’m happy that we jumped out 4-0, but we didn’t keep that up. It is better than what we’ve been doing, so I’ll take it. Just a lot of intensity from them.”
The Lady Mountaineers’ lineup, which added three more runs in the fourth inning, was more than enough to back Hayes as she fired her fourth shutout in District 4-4A play to lower her season ERA to 1.62. She settled in after the first-inning jam and worked around six walks while striking out four.
“She was awesome,” Sherman said. “She’s a bulldog. She throws strikes and makes people put the ball in play … She was a little off today, but she still battles. I’ll take it anytime. We’ll live with that as long as she keeps getting outs.”
