William Blount head football coach Robert Reeves knows that his first year leading the program has not gone as swimmingly as he would have liked.
He’s familiar with the record and the significant roster turnover that depleted his depth. A 6A football team with seven seniors — five if you’re counting the healthy Govs — is almost unheard of. So Reeves emphasized more important issues than just the X’s and O’s in year one of the system.
As the season comes to a close, Reeves is beginning to see the first signs of progress among the new culture he instilled.
“Our staff has done an excellent job building relationships and loving on our kids and trying to emphasize things that really matter,” Reeves told The Daily Times. “Obviously, I know winning really matters, but the average person who is not here every day doesn’t know about the importance of depth and personnel. They may not grasp what we are up against. But I knew going in we were going to have a rough go of it this year.
“I told my kids the other day, that’s why I’m so proud of them ... I appreciate them having great attitudes and not quitting and fighting.”
William Blount will travel to Morristown-Hamblen East High School with an opportunity to end a disappointing year on a high note in its regular-season finale Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. The game also represents the Govs’ (0-9, 0-4 Region 1-6 A) last chance to avoid infamy. They have never had an 0-10 season in program history.
Morristown East (3-6, 1-3 Region 1-6A) enters the matchup on a relatively hot streak after some early-season struggles. The Hurricanes opened their year with one win in their first six games, but then won back-to-back contests against Cocke County and West Ridge in early October.
Though coming off a loss to Greeneville last week, East’s offense has hit its stride in the season’s final month. The Hurricanes have been solid offensively all season, averaging 22.5 points per game, but they exploded for 44 and 54-point performances in their last two victories behind a dominating ground attack.
If he had to rank them, Reeves believes that East’s offensive line is the second-best the Govs will face this season, only behind Science Hill, and it could be the best when it’s all said and done. Led by a pair of 300-pounders, the Hurricanes’ line paved the way for their two senior running backs, Ethan Ledford and Ryan Adams, to total seven touchdowns between the two wins.
That matchup heavily favors East, as William Blount allowed over 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in its loss to Hardin Valley.
Reeves is not looking for his defense to shut down East’s running game completely; he knows that’s an unrealistic goal. In the final game of what’s been a frustrating season, Reeves wants to see his players living up to the program’s new expectations.
“I want the kids to have fun. High energy,” Reeves said. “I don’t want them to worry about making mistakes. We talked about that the other day. I said, ‘Play hard. If you make a mistake, let it go and move on.’ If we can get everybody playing hard, that’s half the battle itself. Everybody get out there and play hard, play fearless and don’t look behind like, ‘Oh, I made a mistake.’ Heck, you’re going to make a mistake.
“Keep fighting, keep grinding and doing the right things ... And it’s not that we haven’t done those things, but I just want to make sure they continue doing that. And it’s hard when you have not won any games. It’s against human nature. But I’m very proud of them.”
