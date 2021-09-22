If there’s one thing William Blount coach Phillip Shadowens never doubts, it’s that his players will give their best in practice.
“Our kids practice hard every week,” Shadowens told The Daily Times. “Our issue has never been practice with our kids. Our kids always practice hard. We’ve just got to make plays. We’ve got to play a little more perfect than we have been, and got to eliminate mistakes.
“Another great week of practice all week long. We have dedicated kids that really are working their butts off to try to find ways to win.”
This week, the Governors (1-4) have been trying to find a winning edge against Sevier County (2-3), whom they will host at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s a game that could be key in establishing the tone for the rest of William Blount’s season.
After losing three straight games, William Blount defeated county rival Heritage, 39-19, in the Battle for the Bell before falling to Science Hill, 55-27.
To avoid another multi-game losing streak, William Blount will need to avoid the defensive miscues it had against Science Hill. The Governors gave up 55 points and 531 total yards to the Hilltoppers, including 219 yards on the ground.
“Obviously we’ve got to tackle better defensively,” Shadowens said. “We know we’ve got to do some things there.”
Making matters worse is Sevier County’s roster, composed of a tough-to-defend quarterback and playmaking receivers.
In Sevier County’s 20-19 loss to Knoxville West last week, quarterback Collin Shannon threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and receiver Corbin Overbay had nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The Smoky Bears amassed 324 yards of total offense and 22 first downs against the Rebels. Fifteen of their first downs came through the air, as Shannon proved capable of pushing the ball against an undefeated West squad.
“Very talented quarterback,” Shadowens said. “They lost a tough one last week to West, but the quarterback (is) a three-year starter, athletic, throws the ball really, really well, makes good decisions and has receivers he likes to throw the ball to.
“So they’re very dangerous offensively and (we’ve) certainly got to contain their quarterback.”
The Governors, though, have put their trust in their own quarterback. Junior signal-caller Matthew Clemmer led William Blount with his arm in last week’s loss, competing 26 of his 41 passes for 353 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; he connected with senior receiver Job Matossian for two of those touchdowns.
After some early-season struggles, Clemmer’s performance against Science Hill proves he can successfully head William Blount’s attack. But Shadowens didn’t need convincing.
“I’ve never had a quarterback throw for 1,300 yards the first five games of the season,” Shadowens said. “And I’ve been blessed with quarterbacks that have signed all over the country. Very, very talented kid, has thrown for (around) 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns, unbelievable.
“Got to make better decisions and not to turn the ball over, but as far as progressing, he’s an unbelievably talented kid.”
With five games remaining on the schedule, the opportunity is there for William Blount to account for past losses and make the most of the rest of the season. Accomplishing that goal starts Friday.
“We’ve just got to eliminate some mistakes,” Shadowens said.
