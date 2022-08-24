William Blount coach Robert Reeves knows the simplest path to victory in his team’s home opener Friday against Karns.
“We have to have a great game and hope that maybe DeSean (Bishop) puts it on the ground a couple times,” Reeves told The Daily Times. “That would be helpful.”
Bishop, one of the area’s top tailbacks and a Coastal Carolina commit, ran for 356 yards and five touchdowns in Karns’ 40-7 win over William Blount last season.
Reeves, then an assistant on Philip Reeves, then an assistant on Philip Shadowens’ staff, saw firsthand the damage he inflicted.
He knows what Bishop and the Beavers (1-0), who defeated Hardin Valley last week, 35-17, will bring to Mike White Field.
“It’s going to be the same formula that (coach) Brad (Taylor) has used for the last three years and that is you’ve got to keep it in the main man’s hands, DeSean Bishop,” Reeves said. “Man, he’s talented. He’s fast, a hard runner, he’s aggressive and I think they’ve got some nice pieces around him, too.
“They’ve got a quarterback who throws the ball pretty decently. They’ve got some good receivers, offensive line looks well coached. Defensively, they’re sound in what they do. They beat Hardin Valley pretty well last week.”
While those pieces surrounding Bishop matter, too, it’s clear to William Blount’s entire defense that stopping the dynamic runner would exponentially raise their chances of giving Reeves his first win as the program’s head coach.
“(Bishop) is a great athlete, there’s no doubt about it,” senior linebacker T.J. Pierce said. “We have to shut him down. If we shut him down, the game can go our way. If we shut him down, it’s our game. They’ve got a couple other weapons beside him, but if we shut him down, he’s the main guy of that team, we’ve got to beat him.”
The Govs (0-1) are looking to bounce back a week after dropping their season opener to Clinton, 48-0. William Blount is working to perfect a Wing-T offense that takes years to master, but Friday’s result still came as somewhat of a surprise to Reeves.
“We knew that (Clinton) is superior to us in talent and we’d have to play about a perfect game to win, but we didn’t anticipate that at all,” Reeves said. “We played better in our scrimmages than that, so that was a little frustrating for us, but we’re learning.”
“First-game jitters were definitely a thing,” Pierce added. “We have a very young team. A lot of those guys have never started a day in their lives. They’re young. They just needed to get that first varsity game out of the way. I feel like, this coming week, it will be a lot better. They know what to expect. They know the speed. They know different things that they need to do to compete in the 6A level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.