KNOXVILLE — The first two weeks of the season for William Blount has been like a snowball cascading down a hill, one mistake compounding into an even worse situation.
The inability for the Governors to take a negative and put it behind them was the catalyst for a first half gone awry in their season opener against Clinton, and it plagued them again in a 40-7 loss to Karns on Friday inside the Beavers’ R.T. Everette Sports Complex.
“That’s a mental thing, and today I thought we gave in when things went wrong,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “I only want guys who are willing to fight for their teammates. It was a give-in attitude, and I thought you could see it in our body language.
“Ultimately, that’s on me because it’s my job to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do and playing with the right attitude and right effort.”
There was no better example of compounding errors than a three-minute, 17-second span in the second quarter that saw the Governors (0-2) turn a 7-6 lead with momentum into a 19-7 halftime deficit.
Karns (2-0) faced fourth-and-17 from the WB 25-yard line and fired a tunnel screen to 2020 All-State running back DeSean Bishop, who meandered through the defense for the second of his five touchdowns.
The Govs attempted to answer, driving down to the Karns 24-yard line before junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer was intercepted by Karns’ Adarion Patton on a pass intended for Ashton Auker in the end zone. Four plays later, Bishop broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds remaining before halftime.
“When things went bad, we let that multiply and become the snowball that gets bigger,” Shadowens said. “We have to be better than that.”
Karns dominated William Blount on the line of scrimmage, paving the way for a prolific rushing attack that amassed 560 yards on 46 carries. Bishop, a Tennessee target, accounted for most of that total, tallying 356 yards on 23 carries.
“The bottom line is you have to tackle better,” Shadowens said. “We talked about leveraging positions and tackling all week, and we didn’t do either of those things.
“It’s a team game, but sometimes it becomes about individual great efforts, and we have to more of those. We’re not getting that right now, but we’re going to keep figuring out who is going to give the kind of effort it takes.”
The Governors did little with the ball to keep pace with Bishop. They found success early throwing the ball down the field, but that disappeared as the offensive line play regressed.
Clemmer completed seven of his first 13 passes for 122 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Job Matossian, but finished 16-for-42 with four interceptions.
“He has to play better, and he is extremely capable of doing so,” Shadowens said. “I thought he tried to do too much at times, but we’re not running the ball very effectively and a lot of weight is on his shoulders.
“He didn’t play his best game, but we didn’t do anything to help him whether that be with our running game, catching balls or protecting like we’re supposed to.”
An 0-2 start is not how WB envisioned its season starting, but the expectations it placed upon itself — most notably hosting a playoff game — are still on the table.
The Govs have an opportunity to get back on track and take the first step in accomplishing those goals when they open their Region 1-6A schedule at Jefferson County in Week 3.
“I told the kids that we’re 0-0 in the region,” Shadowens said. “These first two games hurt your feelings because we played so bad, but none of that really matters.
“We found a lot of things we don’t want to do in the first two games and now it’s just a matter of going back to business and getting better.”
