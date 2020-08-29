Trey Clemmer feels the pressure to produce for William Blount every time he breaks the huddle.
The senior quarterback rose to the occasion Friday in a 40-6 victory over Oliver Springs on Mike White Field, completing 13 of his 21 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns, but he also knows that he alone cannot fulfill the Governors’ offensive potential.
That actualization can only occur when William Blount establishes a running game.
“It’s my responsibility to keep the energy going and not let guys get down and think, ‘Oh man, we can’t block,’ but it is also up to those guys to make the plays,” Clemmer told The Daily Times. “Protection-wise, they’ve been great, but we can do better running the ball.
“Our running backs are really talented, but one or two misfires causes the whole thing to collapse.”
The Governors (1-1) have been unable to get anything going on the ground through the first two games of the season.
Junior running back Bryston Williams rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a season-opening loss to Maryville, but William Blount’s other 14 attempts went for minus-4 yards.
Those struggles could be chalked up to facing a perennial state championship contender, but mustering 39 yards on 24 carries against an opponent five classifications below the Governors is troublesome.
“The thing we knew about Oliver Springs is the thing they’re known for — they’re huge up front,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “We thought we could a lot of things in our throw game tonight, but I still wanted to challenge our offensive line to run the ball.”
The unit has not yet answered the bell.
Most of that can be attributed to breaking in a new line following the graduations of All-Region selections Brayden Pierce and Ben Kenny as well as Aaron Romero.
“They have great attitudes and have a chance to be a good offensive line, but they have to get the experience of playing together,” Shadowens said.
The offensive line coming together would allow William Blount to unleash one of its best athletes.
Williams, who converted to running back from wide receiver after last season’s leading rusher Micah Franklin transferred to Greenback, logged the second-most all-purpose yards for the Governors a year ago.
He has shown brief glimpses of what he is capable of when given room to run, tallying all three of William Blount’s runs that gained 10 or more yards this season.
“He’s a talented kid,” Shadowens said. “He was a quarterback as an eighth grader and a wide receiver for us the last couple of years, but we knew he could be a tailback. He’s developed his body and gained 12-13 pounds of muscle over the summer. He can be a special running back, but we have to create a few more holes for him.”
William Blount believes those holes will come in time as the offensive line develops.
Clemmer proved he is capable of being the focal point of the offense against Oliver Springs, but the program’s first five-win season since 2007 and back-to-back playoff appearances may depend on whether the offensive line and his backfield mates can lift some of the weight off his right shoulder.
“You don’t get the same looks going against your scout team that you do on Friday nights,” Shadowens said. “Every rep is important on Friday night and that’s why we were so blessed to be able to play tonight because we wanted to make sure our kids as many reps as we could.”
