The focus has shifted for the William Blount football program.
After teetering on the edge of playoff contention, the Governors had all hope eliminated with their 48-21 loss to Dobyns-Bennett last Friday.
With the possibility of the postseason now in the rearview, William Blount (1-7, 0-4 Region 1-6A) just wants to end its 2021 season on a high note. It starts on the road Friday against an equally struggling Hardin Valley (0-8, 0-4 Region 2-6A).
“It’s about winning the game for our kids,” Govs coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “I felt like that second half (against Dobyns-Bennett) wasn’t our best of the year. I met with our seniors on Monday and we talked. They want to finish this season with two wins. Our kids, they work extremely hard and now it’s just about winning a game. That’s our focus this week. It’s not about anything else except finding a win.”
Shadowens has watched the Hawks from a distance throughout the season, zeroing in his focus on them this week.
What he has seen on film is a team similar to his with an end-of-the-season goal also similar to William Blount’s own.
Hardin Valley and the Govs also have a few similarities on their respective schedules, including games against Karns and Jefferson County.
“(Hardin Valley) is a lot like us,” Shadowens said. “They’ve struggled just to win a game. They’ve had some injuries and have had to play some different kids, but they’ve competed in a lot of games. They haven’t been able to finish games, which is similar to us. I talked to their coach this week, exchanging film and he said the same thing.
“They’re desperate to win one so it’s going so it will be two teams trying to win a game out there Friday night.”
To find themselves on the winning side late Friday night, William Blount will have to find an answer to its struggles in closing out games.
The inability to do so has been the difference in the Govs missing out on a playoff berth.
“Play for four quarters and try to finish a game,” Shadowens said. “The heartbreak of the Jefferson County, Sevier County and West Ridge games was a lot on these guys. We just need to recover from that and win a game and find a way to win in the fourth quarter. We just want to send our seniors off with two wins.”
