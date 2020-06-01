William Blount has every reason to believe the upcoming football season could be its best in more than decade.
The Governors earned their first playoff berth since 2007 — they reached the postseason in 2015 and 2016 when all 32 Class 6A teams advanced — last season and entered the offseason with a solid foundation of experienced players to build upon.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic paused everything.
There was no spring practice and the growth William Blount saw in the weight room before school was canceled stalled. Now, it is attempting to pick up where it left off, starting with its first summer workout Monday.
“That’s all we’ve been thinking about the whole offseason,” senior quarterback Trey Clemmer told The Daily Times. “Going to the playoffs was a big deal last year, and we were excited to be in the gym all summer long to get it going and then this happens.
“It’s frustrating not being able to run it back up and build off of last year, but we’re going to work with what we got,” he said.
The Govs have three weeks to get into a semblance of football shape before the TSSAA dead period begins June 22. The focus will be on conditioning and fundamentals to set the tone for when they return to practice July 6.
William Blount opens the season against Maryville at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Shields Stadium.
“These next three weeks can be really important to get a base established, but it is only important if our players use those two dead weeks to get some conditioning and continue what we’re doing,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “That’s what we’re trying to emphasize.”
It helps that the Govs will not have to endure as steep a learning curve as the one they faced a year ago.
Clemmer, a three-year starter, will orchestrate an offense that brings back leading rusher, junior running back Micah Franklin, and two of the four wide receivers that caught double-digit passes, juniors Job Matossian and Bryston Williams.
Franklin and Williams are also integral pieces of a defense that also returns junior middle linebacker Eli Turner and senior safety Zack Gardner.
“We’re in the same boat everybody else is in, but at least we have a lot of kids with experience coming back,” Shadowens said. “We’re not starting at Square 1, so maybe we have a little advantage there.”
William Blount’s most important asset, however, may be the confidence radiating from the program after experiencing marked improvement each of the past three seasons (one win in 2017, three in 2018, four in 2019).
“It’s a completely different place to be, which is crazy to think about,” Clemmer said. “When I came in as a freshman, there was a completely different culture throughout the school and the team. There were completely different expectations than there is now, and I hope that continues.”
William Blount has not finished with a winning record since it went 9-3 in 2007, but the belief is it can end that drought this season and set a new standard for a program that appears to be on the rise.
“We haven’t proved anything,” Shadowens said. “Making it to the playoffs was a great start, but that is not what our end goal is. We just want to build off the momentum we have from last year.”
