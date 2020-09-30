A fifth regular-season victory was within William Blount’s grasp last season.
The Governors led Elizabethton at halftime and were tied entering the fourth quarter before then-junior quarterback Trey Clemmer threw a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns en route to a 31-17 loss.
The heart-breaking loss continued a season-long trend of struggling to close out games, an objective that remains a focal point inside William Blount’s locker room.
“We’ve talked all year long about finishing games,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “We have to do that in order to win.”
William Blount (3-3) gets an opportunity to make amends for that loss when it goes on the road to play Elizabethton (5-0) — the No. 1 team in the Associated Press’ Class 4A poll — at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and it does so having been a second-half team for most of the season.
The Governors orchestrated an 8-play, 61-yard game-winning touchdown drive to beat county rival Heritage in the Battle of the Bell on Sept. 10.
Two weeks later, William Blount withstood an early second-half rally from Sevier County.
In region losses to Ooltewah and McMinn County, the Governors scored a combined 36 points after the intermission compared to 17 in the first half.
However, William Blount will not have a chance to win late if it is unable to keep the combination of Elizabethton junior quarterback Bryson Rollins and senior wide receiver Troy Parker Hughes in check.
Hughes accounts for 75.6% of Rollins’ passing yards this season, racking up 689 yards and 11 touchdowns on 26 catches through the first five games.
The Governors limited Elizabethton to 163 passing last season.
“We’ve certainly seen a lot of improvement as we’ve grown up in the secondary,” Shadowens said. “When you get experience, you get better, and I think our kids have gotten better and been able to make plays for us.
“It’s certainly going to be a challenge for us to find a way to slow (Hughes) down because nobody has all year long. They’re so multiple in formations and what they do that they move him around a lot. The key to slow down their passing game is for us to limit how many times their stud catches the ball.”
A victory would put William Blount on the verge of its first five-win season since 2007, the first of many goals it expected to achieve this season. It could also help the Governors’ late-season push to a second consecutive postseason appearance — the second objective on their season checklist — which continues against Bradley Central on Oct. 16.
“We can only win one game Friday night, so it doesn’t change what we need to do to make it to the playoffs, but obviously winning a game like this does put us in a position to win tiebreakers if we get into the situation,” Shadowens said.
“Every game is important, and we talk about that to our kids. Even if you remove all that stuff about the importance of having an extra win, it’s enough just to win another football game against a really high-quality team. That’s motivation enough for our kids to go compete for 48 minutes.”
