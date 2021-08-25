William Blount entered the season believing it had the talent and schemes in place to have a season that changed the narrative of its program, it just needed to translate to Friday nights.
That was not the case in its season opener against Clinton, and while a single disappointing outcome does not derail William Blount’s aspirations, it knows it has to be better when it travels to face Karns at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s a long season, but it hurts your feelings to come out and play a first half like that after you put in so much time (during the offseason),” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “I think it shocked them and it felt like somebody sucker punched them in the belly, but our kids have responded in practice. I expect Friday to be a big improvement.”
William Blount’s biggest improvement has to come in its ability to stop the run.
The Governors (0-1) allowed the Dragons to rush for 219 yards last week and face an even greater threat in Karns running back Desean Bishop.
The Tennessee target rushed for 1,731 yards and 22 touchdowns on 259 carries (6.7 yards per carry) last season and started his junior campaign by rushing for 283 yards and a touchdown in a win over Hardin Valley.
“(Joshua Bland) is a big tackle that moves well and obviously they have the best back in Knoxville,” Shadowens said. “He’s a special kid that is going to get it 30 to 40 times a game, so it’s not a one-play deal with him. It’s play after play, and you have to be physical and leverage your position because when you don’t he makes you pay.
“You’re not going to stop him because nobody stops him, but you have to contain him, limit his big plays and make him earn his way down the field.”
If Bishop is able to break loose, William Blount’s offense has to do a better job of responding than it did against Clinton. The Dragons scored 33 unanswered points in the first half before the Governors got in the board on their opening drive of the second half to start a rally that fell short.
Junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer will once again be asked to pace the offense after completing 18 of his 30 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start last week.
“Nobody has shut out Bishop, so we’re going to have to score points,” Shadowens said. “We can’t let a bad play or a score against our defense affect us on offense, and I think it did against Clinton.
“We can’t worry about putting pressure on ourselves. We just have to respond when things happen, and I think our kids are ready to do that.”
An uninspired performance cast a momentary lull on a season loaded with lofty expectations, but a victory over Karns can make amends for that and get everything back on track.
“You work to win, you don’t work to go out and lose,” Shadowens said. “Confidence is important, and from that standpoint, I think this game is one that we need to win.”
